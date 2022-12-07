In Memoriam Francis G. ‘Frank’ Slocum 1931-2022

In Memoriam

Francis G. “Frank” Slocum

UNADILLA—Francis G. “Frank” Slocum, 91 of Unadilla passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Frank was born on May 26, 1931 in Oneonta to Forrest and Helen (Becker) Slocum. Frank met Jean on a blind date and they married August 18, 1956 and moved to Unadilla. Jean predeceased him on February 8, 2021.

Frank was a retired machinist of Amphenol Corp. and drove school bus for Unadilla Central Schools. He was a 60-year member of the Unadilla Fire Department and Emergency Squad and captain of the Fire Police. He was the first recipient of the Otsego County EMS Driver of the Year Award in 1996 and Otsego County Fireman of the Year in 2007.

In 2008, he received a New York State Senate Volunteers of Valor Award from Senator James Seward. He was former vice president of the Otsego County Volunteer Fireman’s Association and the Tri-County Fireman’s Association. He received a Chamber of Commerce Good Neighbor Award and was a trustee of Evergreen Hill Cemetery in Unadilla. Frank served his many friends and family as an assistant at both Westcott Funeral Home and Westcott-Madden Funeral Home.

Frank is survived by his two daughters and sons-law, Lory and Patrick van Lieshout, Durhamville, and Catherine Slocum-Bell and Russell Rudes, Philadelphia, New York; five grandchildren, Mark (Janelle) van Lieshout, Megan (Joshua) Vanderhoof, Jessica van Lieshout, Connor Bell and Marissa White, and Zachary Bell; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte Vanderhoof and Vivian van Lieshout; and also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Arthur and Robert Slocum.

Funeral Services will be held at the Unadilla Fire Station 72 Clifton Street Unadilla on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at noon. Rev. Roy Vandermark, his close friend, will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Hill Cemetery, Unadilla.

The family will receive friends at the Westcott-Madden Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Unadilla on Saturday, December 10 from 2-6 p.m. Memorial contributions in memory of Frank may be made to: Unadilla Fire Department and Emergency Squad. Online condolences may be made at: www.wmaddenfh.com.