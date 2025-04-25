TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 26

Open House and Recruiting

at Local Fire Departments

RECRUITNY—All day. Visit the following fire departments to learn how you can serve your community. https://www.recruitny.org/participants/

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Recruit NY Open House.” Explore the fire trucks, participate in demonstrations and fill out an application. Richfield Springs Fire Department, 34 East James Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 922-4881 or https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsfiredepartment/

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Station tours, beverages, hot dogs, burgers and more. West Oneonta Fire Department, 2865 County Highway 8, West Oneonta. (607) 432-1310 or woneontafd@stny.rr.com

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Ox-Locks Security and Safety Expo.” Raffles, door prizes, kids’ coloring contest and meet the local fire department. Wells Bridge Fire Department with the Otego Fire Department, 3 River Street, Otego. (607) 988-7911 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1366908674732741?active_tab=about

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Open House.” Visit the firehouse, explore the trucks and meet the members. Milford Fire Department and Emergency Squad, 64 South Main Street, Milford. (607) 286-9492 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1104706568126287/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Open House.” Have coffee with a first responder, New York State Police answer questions, get car seats inspected and meet Otsego County Sheriff K-9 officers. Unadilla Fire Department, 77 Clifton Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-9150 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1092989572869336&set=a.219842850184017

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Open House.” Visit the firehouse, meet the members and pick up an application. Laurens EMS will also be in attendance. Mount Vision Fire Department, 179 County Highway 11B, Mount Vision. (607) 433-0997 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1015448257315708/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Open House.” Meet the fire fighters, explore the equipment and pick up an application. Morris Fire Department, 117 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-5500 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1297699494796559/?post_id=1297699728129869&acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22footer_attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DEADLINE—Last day to register for “Sacred Geometry SoulWork Workshop.” Presented by Cynthia Marsh. Fees apply; registration required. Held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 5/3. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/

DENTAL—7:30 a.m. “16th Annual Free Dental Care Day.” One free cleaning, extraction or filling. Registration required. Lalor Family Dental, 2521 Vestal Parkway West, Vestal. (607) 754-2217 or www.LalorDental.com.

CONTEST—8 a.m. to 2 p.m. “CPL Michael Mayne Youth Turkey Contest.” Free; pre-registration not required. Bring a turkey for weigh-in and win a prize. Includes awards for the top three hunted birds. Continues 4/27. Presented by the Otsego County Limbhangers National Wild Turkey Federation at the Burlington Flats Fish and Game Club, 615 Louie Dickinson Road, Edmeston. (607) 293-0341 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10227037078129662&set=gm.1184528576405387&idorvanity=842854103906171

WORKSHOP— 9 a.m. “Basket Weaving Workshop.” Presented by Colleen Mosenthin of Weave and Wobble and the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School Continuing Education Program. Fees apply; registration required. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1115153223748425&set=a.445623950701359

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FUNDRAISER—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rummage Sale. Super Heroes Humane Society, 182 Roundhouse Road, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1068744231948714&set=a.360482156108262

KIDS—9-11 a.m. “Healthy Kids Day.” Swimming, BJ the Clown, snacks and more. Oneonta Family YMCA, 20 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0010 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1050895750403114&set=a.542587594567268

SHREDDING—9 a.m. to noon. “SHREDDING Hunger.” Free document shredding in return for one donated non-perishable food item. Keller Williams Upstate NY Properties, 31 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2540 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1331658051384699/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=641534041840648&set=pb.100079521741383.-2207520000

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Intermediate Blacksmithing.” Fees apply; registration required. Lunch and materials included. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/event/workshop-intermediate-blacksmithing/

EXHIBIT OPENING—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Places and Faces.” Presented by Kathleen Green and Oneida Hammonds. On view through 6/14. Artist reception from 4-6 p.m. on 5/10. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://www.facebook.com/events/695543586465836?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PSYCHIC FAIR—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “SHIFT NY Psychic & Holistic Fair.” Fees apply. Fox Care Center, 1 Foxcare Drive, Oneonta. https://shiftnewyork.com/

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Fisheries & Wildlife Festival.” Birds of prey, live animals, local vendors, activities, bake sale and more. Free. SUNY Cobleskill, Centre Park, 514 West Main Street, Cobleskill. (518) 255-5011 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1376831840409997?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

HISTORY—10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. “Postcard, Book and Ephemera Sale.” Free admission and parking. Presented by the Greater Oneonta Historical Society at the Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or https://oneontahistory.org/events-programs/

FOREST WALK—10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Christmas Tree Farm and Managed Forest Woods Walk.” Free; open to the public. Bring appropriate footwear, lunch and a drink. Presented by the New York Forest Owner Association on the property of Brady Tree Farm, 1165 County Highway 34 (Elk Creek Road), Schenevus. (607) 365-2214 or https://nyfoa.org/event/christmas-tree-farm-managed-forest-woods-walk/

ASTRONOMY—10 a.m.to noon. “Sun-gazing at the Gatehouse.” Look at the sun through a filtered telescope to view sunspots, solar flares and more. Learn about the potential for strong auroras during this year’s solar maximum with Dr. Valerie Rapson, astronomy professor at SUNY Oneonta. Rain date 4/27. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1983570202165564

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

EARTH DAY—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Earth Festival.” Milford Central School, 42 West Main Street, Milford. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/earth-festival

DANCING—The Morris Men of Binghamton with their guests, the Newtowne Morris Men of Boston and the Bouwerie Boys Morris Dancers of New York City. Free performances. (315) 308-0315 or https://binghamtonmorris.wordpress.com/

10:30 a.m. Commercial Street, Gilbertsville.

12:30 p.m. Pathfinder Village, Edmeston.

3:15 p.m. Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

4:15 p.m. Council Rock Brewery, Cooperstown.

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

10:30 a.m. “Max Goes to the Moon.”

11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sangha Saturdays.” Start with meditation session for all, followed by potluck lunch, then “Exploring the Dharma” study group on the Tibetan Buddhist tradition at 3 p.m. Held Saturdays through June 7. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/354/sangha-saturdays/

ART EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “French Connection: The Political Art of Olivier Bonhomme.” Showing Saturdays through 5/17, or by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

MORTALITY—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Death, Out Loud: Gathering Community To Normalize Talking about Death.” Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1038235904994509&set=a.546921787459259

GARDEN—Noon to 2 p.m. “Seed Paper Making.” Free; materials provided. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=688703103680156&set=a.175325718351233

PAINT & SIP—Noon to 2 p.m. “Sunflower Slate.” Fees apply. Supplies/beverage included. Red Barn Decor & More, 1938 State Highway 23, Morris. (607) 287-3623 or https://www.facebook.com/events/670449598696028/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FAIR—1 p.m. “OH-fest ’25 Arts & Crafts Vendor Fair.” SUNY Oneonta Quad, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3730 or https://oneonta.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1872

CONSERVATION—1 p.m. “What is Happening to NYS Forests?” Forester Dan Zimmerman hosts this presentation on how invasive species and new diseases are altering the forests of New York State. Presented by the Great Swamp Conservancy Inc. at 8375 North Main Street, Canastota. (315) 697-2950 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=944926904486465&set=a.240737808238715

FOOD—1-3 p.m. “Handmade Pasta Workshop.” Craft hand-cut tagliatelle to pair with a spring pea and preserved lemon cream sauce. Includes light lunch. Tickets required. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/3819082598403132

MUSIC—1 p.m. “Junior Recital: Benny Pauli, piano, and Sebastian Quarella, clarinet.” Presented by the Hartwick College Department of Music. Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

THEATRE—2 p.m. “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.” Tickets required. Goodrich Theatre, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3730 or https://oneonta.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1888

FUNDRAISER—2-6 p.m. or until sold out. “Drive Thru Brooks’ Chicken BBQ.” Benefit for CCS Leadership Training for Athletes Program Scholarship and students pursuing officiating certification. Fees apply. Cooperstown Jr./Sr. High School Cafeteria, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1224953339636824&set=a.447466580718841

EARTH DAY—2 p.m. “Earth Day Celebration and Information.” Celebrate the 55th anniversary of Earth Day and get tips on recycling, composting, and more. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Road 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1065693535585014&set=a.458767152944325

LECTURE—2 p.m. “The Rainbow Division and the Liberation of Dachau Concentration Camp.” Richard Goldenberg, retired 42nd Division officer and veteran of the Iraq War, presents the combat history of the 42nd Division as it fought across Europe in the winter and spring of 1945, culminating with the division’s famous liberation of prisoners from the notorious Dachau Concentration Camp on April 29, 1945. Free, open to the public. New York State Military Museum, 61 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs. (518) 581-5100 or https://www.facebook.com/events/621957903636441/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DINNER—4-6 p.m. “Free Community Dinner.” Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, salad, bread, beverage and desserts. Held 4th Saturday of each month. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1553 or https://rschurchofchristuniting.com/events/

FUNDRAISER—4-6:30 p.m. “Donation Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser.” Fees apply. Take out or eat in. Edmeston Fire Auxiliary, 27 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8020 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1161999732316262?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPEN MIC—6 p.m. Evening of live music, poetry, comedy and more, hosted by Khalil Jade. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1636755231052892

DANCE—6-8 p.m. “Ecstatic Dance: Dance into Light!” Fees apply. Yoga People Oneonta, 50 Dietz Street, Suite L, Oneonta. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ecstatic-dance-oneonta-dance-into-light-tickets-1317449810849

CONSERVATION—7 p.m. “The Evening Grosbeak Road to Recovery” and the “Stoke Guide to Finches.” Presented by renowned finch researcher Matthew Young. Participants receive free milkwood seed packets. Held by the Otselic Valley Fishing and Heritage Association, Chenango County Bird Club, and C.S. Miller Books at the United Methodist Church, 102 Clarence Church Road, South Otselic. (315) 653-7811 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=3985834985020366&set=gm.3877050485773437&idorvanity=1415408891937621

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians, and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

LITERATURE—7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. “Write Out Loud.” Performances of poetry, prose short fiction and more by local authors. Free; suggested donation appreciated. Registration encouraged. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/class/write-out-loud

THEATRE—7 p.m. Bi-Annual Dance Showcase, “Resilience.” Presented by the Hartwick College Theatre Arts Department. Fees apply. Slade Theatre, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/521974384304972/521974390971638/?active_tab=about

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “A Crazy Little Café Called Love.” Presented by the Catskill Community Players. Fees apply. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 4/27. Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 433-2089 or https://catskillplayers.org/

COMEDY—8 p.m. “Mike Bova One Man Comedy Show.” Rated “M for Mature.” Tickets required. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1307896700440572/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

