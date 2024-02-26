Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Francis L. Wycoff Jr.
1952-2024

FRANCIS L. WYCOFF JR.
(Photo Provided)

ONEONTA—Frank left his life on earth on Friday, February 23, 2024 and is on his way to explore the cosmos.

Born July 15, 1952 in Columbus, Georgia, he spent his younger years split between the San Francisco area and summers with his grandparents on Long Island.

Frank was an avid soccer fan and a follower of the Premier League—especially the Liverpool team. He shared his enthusiasm for the sport by coaching his son’s team and conducting coaching clinics for parent volunteers. In later years, he enjoyed watching grandchildren play.

In California, he and Nancy joined with neighbors to found an association to build a park and plant several hundred trees to make a greener, safer neighborhood. It was through his work there that he made many lifelong friendships.

He and Nancy had a commercial printing company in California for 20 years. After they moved to New York, he put his creativity and talent for fixing things to work with his Around the House Repairs business.

He was predeceased by his father, Francis Wycoff Sr. and sister, Michelle Pollard. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Bullock Wycoff; son Francis III (Otego); stepson Benjamin Payne (Bend, Oregon); stepdaughter Megan Payne (Oneonta); and grandchildren Dexter, Annabel, Francis IV, and Suzanne. In addition, he leaves behind Steve Pollard, Steve and Helen Mader, Jan Baughman, Jennifer Wycoff, Carol (Charles) Verry, Dale (Maryrose) Bullock, Mary Beth (Dave) Waite, Pamela (Raymond) Key and 17 nieces and nephews.

Frank would prefer that any donations in his name be made to Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Suite 1, Oneonta, NY 13820 or the Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

In lieu of a traditional service, there will be a celebration of his life in July.

The Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown is serving the Wycoff family.

