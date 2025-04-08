In Memoriam

Freida Snyder

1925-2025

FREIDA SNYDER

(Photo provided)

FLY CREEK—Freida Snyder, 99, of Fly Creek passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2025. She was born September 16, 1925 in South Valley, New York to Dorr and Elizabeth (Brown) Putnam.

Freida was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Arthur, in 2012. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Mary Whiteman, of Lafayette, Colorado, sister Margaret Putnam, who died in childhood, and great-grandson Bryan Turner.

She is survived by her children: Katherine Snyder of Fly Creek, Jack (Janet) Snyder of Fly Creek, Janice (Denis) Millea of Port Kent, New York, and Robert (Trish) Snyder of Cooperstown and Hilton Head, South Carolina. Surviving grandchildren include Tracy Turner (Scott Corsette), Jessica Garvey (Jeff German), Mary Beth (Louie) Giannattasio, Emily (Scott) Geer, Anna Millea (Aaron Dennis), John MiIlea, Reid (Emily) Snyder, Quinn Snyder, and Pierce Snyder. She had 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Surviving also is a sister-in-law, Ruth Lotridge, of Ft. Meyers, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

Freida was an active member of the Fly Creek community for 70 years. She was a postal clerk at the Fly Creek Post Office, member of the Fly Creek Methodist Church, Oneonta DAR Chapter member, Charter member of the Fly Creek Area Historical Society, as well as working alongside Art

on the family farm. Her family always came first, and she took great pride in her children and their families.

Freida was an avid quilter and loved meeting weekly with her special quilting friends at the Fly Creek Methodist Church. She also loved reading and doing crossword puzzles.

The family is thankful for the support they received from Helios Care.

Calling hours will be on Friday, April 11, 2025 from 5-7 p.m. at the Tillapaugh Funeral Home, 28 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown, New York. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 1 p.m. at the Fly Creek Methodist Church, 852 County Route 26, Fly Creek.

Donations in memory of Freida may be sent to: Fly Creek Methodist Church, 852 Co. Rt. 26, Fly Creek, NY 13337; Fly Creek Historical Society, 207 Cemetery Rd., Fly Creek, NY 13337; or Helios Care, 297 River St. Service Rd., Oneonta, NY 13820.