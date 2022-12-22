In Memoriam Gayle S. Ryan, 73 June 10, 1949 – December 17, 2022

In Memoriam

Gayle Salisbury Ryan

ONEONTA – Gayle Salisbury Ryan, 73, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 in her Oneonta home where she had lived for over 35 years.

Gayle was born June 10, 1949 in Oneonta, New York, the daughter of the late Paul and Jean Salisbury. Gayle graduated from Oneonta High School in 1967 and kept in close touch with many of her classmates throughout her life. She worked at Wilber National Bank from the time throughout her career, seemed to know everyone in Oneonta and enjoyed keeping up with the city news every day. Many of Gayle’s customers became friends and she enjoyed going to regular luncheons and on bus trips throughout the northeast with the Gold Club as a retiree.

Gayle is remembered for her warmth and outgoing nature and the enjoyment she got from her twin grandsons (her “little angels”), as well as from her King Charles spaniel, Bella. She had a talent and passion for cooking and baking, and dozens of Christmas cookie trays were dispatched from her kitchen over the years, to great appreciation amongst friends and family. Gayle enjoyed traveling with her daughter and visited Denmark, Norway, France, England and India.

Gayle was married twice, and though both marriages ended in divorce, Gayle and her first husband Dennis found friendship again late in life, for which she was grateful. Gayle is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Kemmeter, son-in-law Sashank, and two grandsons, Arjun and Ravi.

Friends and family will remember Gayle’s talent for hooked rugs, her appreciation of crafts and attendance at many craft shows, her devotion to Mary Kay cosmetics, the New York Yankees, and her beloved dog, Bella. Gayle’s family will miss her most for giving the best hugs in the world.

Gayle’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Kathy Clarkson and Judi McWherter for a lifetime of friendship, love and support, and to Kirt Mykytyn and Dr David Picinich and other close friends who helped Gayle maintain her own residence and physical independence, which she valued dearly.

At this time there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Future of Oneonta Foundation, Inc. PO Box 134, Oneonta, NY 13820, www.fofoneonta.com and Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 NY 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326, www.sqspca.org

Online condolences at the family may be made at, www.lhpfuneralhome.com