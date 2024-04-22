In Memoriam

Gerhard (Gary) Adam

1941-2024

GERHARD (GARY) ADAM

(Photo Provided)

NORTH BLENHEIM—Gerhard (Gary) Adam, former owner of VW Audi of Oneonta, passed away on April 14, 2024 surrounded by family. He was a resident of North Blenheim since the purchase of property in 1972.

Gary began his life’s journey in Stuttgart, Germany on July 19, 1941, as the son of Eugine and Pauline Adam. He was born to a family of prominent furniture manufacturers founded in the 1800s in Stuttgart, Zuffenhausen Germany.

When Gary was just 4 years old, during World War II in 1945, he lost his father, who was shot on his way home at the end of the war. To add to the tragedy, a bomb destroyed the family factory. Gary was always intrigued with America after growing up and seeing all of the GIs stationed where he lived. He spent his youth to the age of 21 in Germany and an opportunity presented itself. He decided to follow his dream to come to the United States of America.

In 1961, he arrived in New York with $24.00 in his pocket and was greeted by a distant relative that offered to sponsor his immigration. Trained in both the graphic arts and auto body repair in Germany, Gary set out to find a job in this field as soon as he arrived in the U.S. His first job was at Auslander VW on Long Island. After about a year, in 1963, Gary received a notice to report for mandatory draft into the Army during the Vietnam War. He served in the military until 1965 as an SF4, with an honorable discharge, and was granted the opportunity to become an American citizen.

After his discharge he began his civilian life again and met his wife, Ellen Bruck. In 1967, they were married and had one son, Steven Adam.

Gary was a hard worker and was so grateful to be in a land that gave him all the opportunities no other country in the world could offer. He took advantage of the privileges given and, in 1969, he and another young man from Germany—with the same graphic arts trade—both decided that they could start their own business.

Together they started E & A Screen Graphics. Both men were masters in their trade and developed a business of which there were only a handful like it. They produced the artwork of many famous artists of our time through photo and silk screen production. Their clientele consisted of such famous names as Andy Warhol (soup cans, Marilyn Monroe, Mao Tse Tung, flowers, and many more), Salvador Dali, LeRoy Nieman, Rauschenberg, and Vera, just to name a few. They became well known in the industry and started to work hand in hand with the Metropolitan Museum of Art, printing all posters and labels for their upcoming shows, including the opening of the American Wing and the King Tut exhibit. Their work didn’t stop in the U.S, as they also were involved in working with an art museum in Kuwait. Their craft had become so well known for its accuracy that they were granted a high level government security clearance for the printing of instrument panels and gauges for U.S. fighter planes, including the F14 Tomahawk.

His life would get more exciting in 1990, when he and his family purchased a 1960s Volkswagen Audi dealership in Oneonta that had seen better days. Together with his son, Steve, and his wife, Ellen, they took on the challenge to bring the dealership into the modern world. With hard work, they did, even winning the prestigious Gold Pin Award, which is only handed out to the five best VW dealerships in the world. Gary retired in 2012 to his beautiful property in North Blenheim and enjoyed caring for it until his passing this month.

Gary was a wonderful and caring man. He loved his family and was so proud to be called “Opa” when his grandchildren came along.

He will be missed by family, by many who knew him, and by those he helped when they were in need.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen, of 57 years; his son, Steven; daughter-in-law Carolyn; granddaughters Bianca and Sophia; many nieces and nephews here and in Germany; and the family dogs, Ginger and Millie, who all were so dear to his heart.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Langan Funeral Home in Schoharie. We are honoring Gary’s wishes, providing him with a private graveside service for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, a donation made in his honor to the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley, PO Box 40, Howe Caves NY 12092, would be appreciated.

Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com for further information or to leave a special message for Gerhard’s family and friends.