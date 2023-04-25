In Memoriam Gerold D. Hill 1945-2023

In Memoriam

Gerold D. Hill

FREDERICKSBURG, VA—Gerold D. Hill, 78, of Homosassa, Florida and formerly of Portlandville, New York, passed away on April 15, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA.

Gerold served for 30 years in the United States Navy. He was a retired chief petty officer and served in Vietnam. He was the owner/operator of Jerry’s Bait-n-Tackle from 1988 to 2008. Gerold enjoyed spending his time with family, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his four children: Tammie (Jim) Brown of Otego; Charles (Natalie) Hill of Fredericksburg, VA; Sandi (Jim) Rowe of Oneonta; and Anthony (Courtney) Hill of Chili, New York. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Donald (Seneca) Brown; Kay-Lyne (Jeremiah Craver) Brown; Breanna and Garret Hill; and Lilli, Lewis, and Liam Rowe; Lucy and Madison Hill; and three great-grandchildren, Haley, Hayden, and Miah.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosanne Hill, his parents and his siblings.

A gathering at the Oneonta American Legion will follow in May of 2023.