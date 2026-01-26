In Memoriam

Gerry Miner Welch

1947-2026

GERRY MINER WELCH

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Gerry Miner Welch, 78, of Cooperstown, New York, passed away peacefully at his home on January 12, 2026 surrounded by loved ones.

Born on December 26, 1947 in Cooperstown, Gerry was the son of Mildred Miner Welch and Alva Curtis Welch, both well known for their contributions to the community. He was raised in Cooperstown and remained a lifelong resident.

Gerry worked for many years at The Otesaga Resort Hotel before owning and operating Time Out boat rentals. He also opened his home to summer visitors, generously welcoming others to enjoy Otsego Lake and the town he was so proud of. Known for his creativity and his easy ability to connect with people, Gerry was a natural storyteller with an inventive mind. He was always imagining, building or dreaming up what might come next.

Much of Gerry’s time was spent on the lake and aboard his houseboat, where he created lasting memories with family and friends. He enjoyed traveling and embraced life with curiosity and appreciation.

Gerry is survived by many family members and friends who will remember him with love and carry his memory forward.

In accordance with his wishes, his ashes will be divided between Lakewood Cemetery and Otsego Lake.

A reception and celebration of life will be held at the Cooperstown Veterans Club on Saturday, February 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A special thanks to the Tillapaugh Funeral Home and Helios for their supportive guidance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cooperstown Fire Department, PO Box 1, Cooperstown, New York.