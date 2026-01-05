In Memoriam

Harmon V. Swart II

1947-2026

HARMON V. SWART II

COOPERSTOWN—Harmon V. Swart II, 78, of Cooperstown, New York, formerly of Westfield, New Jersey, passed away January 1, 2026.

He was born August 5, 1947 in Orange, New Jersey, to John and Ruth Louise (Martini) Swart.

He graduated in 1966 from Westfield High School and received a degree in computer science from SUNY Cobleskill.

After proudly serving in the United States Army, 1967-1970, he worked as a business executive in New Jersey.

In 1967, he married his childhood sweetheart, Janice Ann Jungermann. Together they settled in Westfield, New Jersey and raised three boys.

In the early 90s, they moved to Cooperstown, a place he cherished having spent many summers with his brother and sister at Camps Chenango and Otsego along the shores of beautiful Lake Otsego.

He enjoyed horseback riding, golf, skiing, reading and trips to Hilton Head Island.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was proud to have been a cancer survivor.

Harmon is dearly missed by his loving wife of 58 years, Janice; sons Jonathan, Eric (Liz), and Harmon V. III “Tripp” (Melissa); grandchildren William, Ava, Allison, Alex, and Lucy; his sister, Peggy Swart; many nieces and nephews; and his loyal dog, Molly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth, and his brother, Peter.

In lieu of flowers, and in honor of his love for animals, please feel free to make donations to the Susquehanna SPCA.

A memorial service will be held on a future date at Fairview Cemetery, Westfield, New Jersey.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Connell, Dow & Deysenroth, Inc. Funeral Home for their exceptional care, empathy and guidance during this difficult time.