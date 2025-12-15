Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Herbert James Kozak
1942-2025

HERBERT JAMES KOZAK
(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Herbert James Kozak (Jim), 83, of Cooperstown, New York, passed away at Bassett Medical Center on Thursday, December 4, 2025. Jim was born March 25, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to Herbert James and Therese Marie (Fischer) Kozak.

After high school, Jim attended art school and worked in the hotel business. He worked his way up the ladder at Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles, Illinois and later went on to be catering manager at Sawmill Creek Resort in Sandusky, Ohio and finally became the director of conference services at The Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown, New York, where he worked until retirement.

Jim’s hobby was sketching and painting, and his house was decorated with some of his artwork. His family home in Des Plaines, Illinois contained a lovely scenic mural covering a living room wall painted by Jim. In the words of his gracious employer, Jane Forbes Clark, “Jim was incredibly kind and a gentleman to the core.” He enjoyed cherished time with former co-worker and dear friend, Josie Bliss, whose family also embraced him. Matthew Boyles became his healthcare proxy in his final aging years. Several others in the Cooperstown area who are not named here are appreciated for their kindness toward him.

Jim is survived by his brother-in-law, Jack Dellorto, nephews Jack (Kumi) Dellorto and Mike (Janet) Dellorto, his niece, Mary (Rey) Elizondo, all of Aurora, Illinois; and his nephew, Dan (Gail) Dellorto of Bryant, Arkansas; as well as nine great nieces and nephews and seven great-great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Barbara Dellorto and nephew Jim Dellorto.

His remains will be interred with those of his parents at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Sarasota, Florida.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

In Memoriam: Frederic Blatt

Frederic Blatt passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 3, 2025. To all who knew him, Fred was the embodiment of kindness, thoughtfulness and quiet strength—a genuine gentleman in every sense of the word.…
December 5, 2025

In Memoriam: Nancy J. Kroll

Nancy J. Kroll, 62, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Nancy was born on March 6, 1963 at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, New York, to Edward and Michaeline (Zurek) Kroll. She spent countless hours of her childhood on the Leatherstocking Golf Course, where her father served as the golf professional for many years. It was there that her lifelong love of golf was rooted, and it remained a defining part of who she was.…
December 3, 2025

In Memoriam: Robelle Edith (‘Susie’) Streek

Susie Streek, a longtime and beloved resident of Cooperstown, New York, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2025 in Greenwich, Connecticut, surrounded by her loving family. She was 84.   Born on April 4, 1941 in Oceanside, New York, Susie was the youngest of two children of Robert Polson and Isabelle Hoyt.…
November 18, 2025

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE