In Memoriam

Herbert James Kozak

1942-2025

HERBERT JAMES KOZAK

COOPERSTOWN—Herbert James Kozak (Jim), 83, of Cooperstown, New York, passed away at Bassett Medical Center on Thursday, December 4, 2025. Jim was born March 25, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to Herbert James and Therese Marie (Fischer) Kozak.

After high school, Jim attended art school and worked in the hotel business. He worked his way up the ladder at Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles, Illinois and later went on to be catering manager at Sawmill Creek Resort in Sandusky, Ohio and finally became the director of conference services at The Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown, New York, where he worked until retirement.

Jim’s hobby was sketching and painting, and his house was decorated with some of his artwork. His family home in Des Plaines, Illinois contained a lovely scenic mural covering a living room wall painted by Jim. In the words of his gracious employer, Jane Forbes Clark, “Jim was incredibly kind and a gentleman to the core.” He enjoyed cherished time with former co-worker and dear friend, Josie Bliss, whose family also embraced him. Matthew Boyles became his healthcare proxy in his final aging years. Several others in the Cooperstown area who are not named here are appreciated for their kindness toward him.

Jim is survived by his brother-in-law, Jack Dellorto, nephews Jack (Kumi) Dellorto and Mike (Janet) Dellorto, his niece, Mary (Rey) Elizondo, all of Aurora, Illinois; and his nephew, Dan (Gail) Dellorto of Bryant, Arkansas; as well as nine great nieces and nephews and seven great-great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Barbara Dellorto and nephew Jim Dellorto.

His remains will be interred with those of his parents at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Sarasota, Florida.