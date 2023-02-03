In Memoriam James E. Myers, 62

In Memoriam

COOPERSTOWN—James Edward Myers passed away on February 28, 2023 at age 62. He worked as a respiratory therapist at Bassett Healthcare for years and enjoyed helping his patients. He loved the outdoors, especially during turkey season.

He is survived by his mother, Jean Myers, daughter Molly Myers (Dan), sister Jennifer Tibbens (Bernie), granddaughter Penelope Hernandez, nephews Cameron and Jesse Yerton, and grandnephew Chance. He was predeceased by his father, John Myers, sister, Janice Yerton, and long-time partner Helene Sherwood.

In keeping with the family wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at another time. In lieu of flowers please just be kind to one another, as you never know what one is going through.