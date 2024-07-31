In Memoriam

James L. Seward

August 11, 1951-July 27, 2024

SEN. JAMES L. SEWARD

(Photo by Tara Barnwell)

MILFORD—James L. Seward, 72, of Milford, New York passed away on July 27, 2024 after a valiant and years-long fight against cancer. He was born on August 11, 1951 to Wes and Vivian Seward of Cliffside, Maryland, and educated in Oneonta public schools, graduating with the OHS class of 1969. He earned a BA in political science from Hartwick College in 1973, and undertook graduate studies at the Rockefeller School of Government at SUNY Albany. In 1999, Hartwick College conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws degree upon their noted alumnus.

But 1973 was significant for more than a college degree: On June 30 of that year, Jim married the love of his life, Cynthia Milavec of Schenevus. They enjoyed 51 years of marriage; the highlight of his life and an example to many.

After dipping his toe into elective office with two Assembly runs and a town justice position, Jim was elected to the State Senate in 1986, representing the 50th Senatorial District. He retired in 2020 after serving 17 successful terms marked by excellence, dedication, integrity and commitment to the best of public service. At one time or another, he represented all or parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Greene, Herkimer, Otsego, Schoharie, Tompkins and Ulster counties.

In his first term, he was appointed chairman of the Senate Energy & Telecommunications Committee, championing innovative legislation like the “Power for Jobs” program and working to reduce utility costs and consumers’ energy bills.

Senator Seward assumed leadership of the Senate Insurance Committee in 1999, where he was a key player in developing state policy that strengthened New York’s insurance industry—directly helping insurers and their employees—and he provided state leadership in a vital segment of New York’s financial services industry.

Senator Seward worked to broaden health insurance coverage, and to lower costs for employers and small business owners, among other key reforms. In his last term, he was named ranking Republican on the Senate Finance Committee. In his entire Senate career, his veteran leadership and upstate rural viewpoint were indispensable to the Senate’s leadership and policy decisions.

He was a fierce advocate for his district and his constituents. As a senator, he placed a premium on assisting constituents with their problems with state government, and enjoyed interacting with the people of his district in venues from town hall meetings to fire department award banquets. He was gracious to all without exception; no one was too insignificant to merit his time or attention and accessibility were no mere slogans for Jim Seward; he lived it out day by day in his district. He never apologized for securing state financial assistance for his district; whether for school districts to reduce pressure on taxes, to first responders for vital equipment, or for local economic development programs.

In the community, he served on the boards of Wilber National Bank, Pathfinder Village, Glimmerglass Opera, New York Central Mutual Insurance Company, the Catskill Symphony, the regional advisory board of Community Bank, and the Community Foundation of Otsego County.

He will be missed by all those who knew him, worked with him and loved him.

State Senator James L. Seward was surrounded by the people he loved most as he was sworn in on January 2, 2019 for his last term by County Judge Brian Burns. From left are son Ryan with his wife, Kelly; daughter Lauren with younger daughter Vivian; wife Cindy; and Vivian’s sister Norah. (Photo by Ian Austin)

Senator Seward is survived by his beloved wife, Cindy; son Ryan (Kelly); daughter Lauren (Kevin Morse); granddaughters Nora and Vivian Thomas; sisters Marjorie Hill (Phil Eno) and Leona Hoag, and brother John (Hortencia); and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Wes and Vivian Seward. He was a faithful member of the Milford Methodist Church.

Senator Seward’s life will be celebrated Saturday, August 3, at 11 a.m. at the Hunt Union Ballroom at SUNY Oneonta. A private burial will follow.

The family would like to thank all the exemplary doctors and nurses at Albany Medical Center and Bassett Healthcare, the outstanding Helios Hospice of Otsego County providers, Pastor Deokryeol Bak and members of the Milford United Methodist Church, and former pastor of the church, Sylvia Kevlin, Jim’s senate staff, and the outpouring of love and care of family and friends, near and far.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Suite 1, Oneonta, NY 13820, or the Milford United Methodist Church, 86 N. Main Street, Milford, NY 13807.