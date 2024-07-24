In Memoriam

James Michael Leonardo

1955-2024

SOUDERTON, PA—James Michael Leonardo, age 69, of Souderton, PA, died July 19, 2024 from lymphoma.

A medical oncologist for 31 years, Jim took particular pleasure in learning about his patients—not just their illnesses, but their families, jobs and hobbies. Patients and colleagues alike noted his gentle compassion and easy sense of humor. He worked at several medical centers throughout his career, but his time at Bassett Healthcare was particularly fulfilling as his relationships in the Cooperstown community became intertwined with his professional practice.

Jim began his career as a research scientist and college professor after completing his PhD in biology at Temple University in 1980. His interest in medicine and direct patient care developed while working at the National Institute of Health’s National Institute of Neurologic and Communicative Disorders and Stroke, where Jim was on a team with doctors treating the diseases he was researching. His frequent interactions with these patients inspired him to attend medical school, so in 1988 Jim became one of 12 students accepted to the University of Miami’s PhD to MD program.

Jim’s care for and genuine interest in the people he met also fueled his love of teaching. In addition to directing the Thoracic Oncology Program at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine, he led the school’s Internal Medicine Residency Program. He treasured his interactions with residents and medical students, where he was known for his approachable teaching style and ability to simplify complex concepts.

Born on Staten Island to Marion (née Geyh) and Anthony Leonardo, Jim spoke fondly of Sunday dinners with his father’s Italian-American family and summer vacations in the Adirondacks with his mother’s siblings and many cousins. He attended Brooklyn Technical High School and participated in Boy Scouts, where he was elected into the Order of the Arrow, and the Civil Air Patrol’s Youth Cadet Program.

Jim took part in initiating the Pain and Palliative Care Service at Bassett, chaired the hospital’s Ethics Committee, and was on the steering committee of the New York State Cancer Consortium. While practicing in New York State, Jim was a board member of the Office of Professional Medical Conduct, working to ensure that healthcare providers maintain the highest level of ethical and professional conduct while delivering quality patient care.

Jim spoke in 2001 about his person-centered approach to treating cancer. “In treating cancer, there are times when we cannot cure the disease…in helping people die with dignity, there is satisfaction in knowing you helped them make the most of the time they had left. You can help their family better deal with the disease and prognosis, which in turn also helps the patient.”

He also spoke of his joy in seeing patients return to health: “Treating cancer patients is also exciting because you can often cure cancers…and see our patients get well.”

Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathleen (née Dorrian), daughter Anne, sister Jayne and niece Danielle Spellacy. He is predeceased by his daughter, Maia.

Memorial arrangements are private.

A commemorative event will be held in Cooperstown in the fall.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim’s memory to the Friends of Bassett’s Bob Simon/L.

Anagnost Assist Program to support patients undergoing cancer treatment at https://give.bassett.org/give/439352/#!/donation/checkout.