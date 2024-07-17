In Memoriam

James Renckens

1940-2024

JAMES RENCKENS

(Photo provided)

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—Jim Renckens, beloved husband, father and friend, died surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 13. He was stricken by a fast-moving cancer. Jim was well-known for his caring and humorous personality and will be missed by all who knew him.

Born in 1940 in Dunkirk, New York, Jim attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and Fredonia State College, where he met the love of his life, Polly. They married in 1968 and shortly thereafter visited Cooperstown, where they fell in love with the Hickory Grove Inn.

They purchased the inn and, despite concerns that the “hippies from New York” had invaded the tranquil countryside, were soon accepted, thanks in great part to the neighbor”hood”—the Drakes in particular. Their families and the “hood” were always there for them, too—painting, papering, and watching over the growing family.

It was after the birth of their third child that Jim and Polly accepted a purchase offer on the inn, giving them a more stable family life. In 1990, Jim went back to teaching, retiring in 2000 after 10 fulfilling and memorable years.

Jim is survived by his wife and constant companion of 53 years, Suzanne “Polly” Renckens, beloved children Shannon (Jenn), Patrick (Shannon), and Beth (Michael), and seven grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are pending.