In Memoriam

Mary Cahill Reitz

1948-2026

Mary Cahill Reitz

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Mary Cahill Reitz, 77, of Cooperstown, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2026 in Hingham, Massachusetts, surrounded by the love of her family and in the hands of God.



Born to Patrick and Margaret Cahill in New York City on December 23, 1948, Mary was a true New Yorker and proudly 100 percent Irish. She carried her heritage with joy throughout her life, sharing stories, traditions, and a deep love of family that became the center of her world. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Thomas and Lawrence Cahill. She is survived by her sisters, Patricia Holland, Anne Petralito and Teresa Lively, with whom she shared a lifelong bond.



Mary was the devoted mother of Elizabeth Reitz, Katherine Anderson and Mary Clare Roberts. Of all the roles Mary held throughout her life, none was more important to her than being a loving mother. She was a cherished mother-in-law to Alexander Schwall, Jeffrey Anderson and Dean Roberts, each of whom held a special place in her heart. Mary is also survived by Kenneth Reitz, with whom she shared nearly 40 years of marriage. She remained grateful for their love, friendship and the family they built together.



Mary was brought immense happiness by her beloved grandchildren: Leonhard and Benjamin Schwall; Abigail, Lucy, and Henry Anderson; and Sammy Roberts. She delighted in celebrating their many accomplishments, encouraging their dreams, and reminding each of them how deeply they were loved and how special they are.



Mary graduated from Dominican Academy in Manhattan in 1966, an institution she held in high regard and where she formed friendships that lasted for six decades. She received a bachelor of arts from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in 1970 and bachelor of science in nursing from Cornell University in 1978, where she met her “sister” in nursing and life, Ronda Rosman. Mary was a dedicated nurse who brought tremendous compassion, intelligence, and kindness to countless patients and families.



Mary was also a talented artist whose creativity reflected the beauty she saw in the world around her. A lifelong lover of the ocean and sky, she treasured the summers she spent growing up at Breezy Point and carried that sense of peace and wonder with her, expressing it through her art. Mary was a devout Catholic whose faith remained a guiding force until the end of her life. She found great meaning in her many years of participation and leadership in women’s Bible studies, forming lasting friendships and continuing this work into her final chapter, which brought her a deep sense of purpose. She was known for her wise counsel, steady presence and ability to find hope even in difficult circumstances.



Mary treasured her relationships with her many nieces and nephews, forming especially close bonds with several of them. Even during her final illness, Mary’s focus remained on those she loved. In a sentiment that perfectly reflected her generous spirit, she expressed gratitude that her illness had brought her family together. That perspective—selfless, loving and hopeful—was quintessentially Mary.



Her family will remember her for her strength, faith, humor, wisdom and unwavering devotion to those she loved. While her absence leaves an immeasurable void, the lessons she taught, the love she shared, and the example she set will continue to guide her children, grandchildren, family, and friends for generations to come. May she rest in the peace of Christ and in the loving embrace of those who have gone before her.



The family welcomes all who knew and loved Mary to join them in honoring and remembering her life.

Calling hours will be held at Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown on Friday, June 19 from 4-6 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown on Saturday, June 20 at 10 a.m., with the Very Rev. Michael G. Cambi, pastor, officiating.



If one wishes, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to the Pat Roche Hospice Home, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.