In Memoriam

Jane Elliott Brayden
1923-2026

JANE ELLIOTT BRAYDEN
(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Jane Elliott Brayden, age 103, died peacefully on March 4, 2026, a sunny Wednesday morning, with her family by her side. 

Jane was born on February 24, 1923 and raised in Massena, the daughter of Carl Hamilton Elliott and Jennie Bailey Elliott. Jane graduated from Massena High School in 1941 and from
Middlebury College in 1944. She began a high-school English teaching career in Catskill and then Oneida, where she met her future husband, James M. Brayden. 

Jane and Jim were married on June 28, 1947 in Massena. They enjoyed a long and love-filled 61-year marriage until Jim’s death in 2008.

Jane and family moved to Cooperstown in 1954. Jane continued her teaching career for many years as a substitute teacher in various high schools in the Cooperstown area while raising her young family together with Jim. 

Jane enjoyed many activities, including baking (oh my, those apple pies!), knitting, sewing, swimming, walking or skiing in the woods with family and friends and her beloved canine companions, playing bridge, and traveling near and far. Jane was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown for nearly 70 years, and a longtime member of the Otsego Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Women’s Club of Cooperstown.

Jane is survived by her four children, Mary Brayden Nevil of Decatur, Georgia, Joseph Elliott Brayden and wife Becky of South Burlington, Vermont, Patty Brayden and husband John Finbury of Andover, Massachusetts, and Meg Brayden Preston and husband Jeff of Hartwick;  seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Nevil, Benjamin Brayden and wife Kari, Thomas Brayden and wife Jenn, Anna Light and husband John, Sam Finbury, Tyler Preston and wife Moriah, and Kate Preston; and five great-grandchildren, Callie and Holden Brayden, Everett and Gordon Brayden, and Winston Nevil-Smith.

A memorial service will be offered at the First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown on an April date to be determined. 

Jane’s family wishes to thank the staff of the Clara Welch Thanksgiving Home and the Sitrin Health Care Center for the loving care Jane received during the final years of her life. 

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clara Welch Thanksgiving Home, 48 Grove Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326 or the First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are with the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

