In Memoriam Janet Marie Baulch, 85 June 7, 1936 – Jan. 23, 2022

In Memoriam

BURLINGTON FLATS – Janet Marie Baulch passed away in Orange City, FL, on January 23, 2022. At the age of 85. She was born June 7, 1936, in Burlington Flats, NY, to Myron and Margaret (Crumb) Dauchy.

As an adult Janet was a member of the Burlington Flats United Methodist Church, General Winfield Scott-Ganowauges Chapter National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution and Red Hats Society. She taught for many years at the Mt. Markham Elementary School, retiring in 1992.

After retiring Janet traveled extensively with Richard, the love of her life; sister MaryLou and many friends among them, including Sandor and Agnes Pustai. After Richards passing Janet continued to travel with MaryLou, this time with friends, Susan Taylor and Deidra and Brian Doyle. Her travels took her from the East Coast to the West Coast and everywhere in between. She also visited Africa, Egypt, China, Russia, and India. She celebrated her 84th birthday with her sister, son and daughter-in-law on an African Safari Trip in 2019. Janet was never one to turn down an opportunity to cruise or take a road trip to listen to country music.

Janet is survived by her son, Gregg (Lynn); grandson, Jake Myron (Tia) and great grand daughter, Paisley of New Mexico; granddaughter, Hanah Christine of Burlington Flats; daughter, ShariLou (Michael) of DeLand, Fla.; sister, MaryLou of Orange City, Fla. and several special friends. Preceded in death by Richard, her parents and brothers, Jack and Walton.

Final arrangements are being handled by the family and will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Janet’s honor to Halifax Health – Hospice, Fund Development, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.