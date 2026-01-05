In Memoriam

Minnie B. Hungerford

1938-2025

MINNIE B. HUNGERFORD

(Photo provided)

PALM BAY, FL—Minnie B. Hungerford, age 87, of Palm Bay, Florida, passed away on December 26, 2025.

Minnie was born in New Lisbon, New York on December 2, 1938, the daughter of John and Grace (Mabey) Ballard. She also was blessed to call Vivian and Marion Card mom and dad as her foster parents. She graduated from Milford Central School District and set forth on her journey of success. That Saturday after graduation, she started work at the Milford branch of Wilber National Bank as a teller.

On June 1, 1958, she was united in marriage with Clyde E. Hungerford from Oneonta, New York. From their first date at the Milford Bowling Alley, they bonded and remained a devoted union until Clyde’s passing on December 7, 2009. Clyde and Minnie, maintaining all their dear friend relationships, raised a family of four children and she worked as a U.S. postal clerk starting part time in Colliersville, New York. Many may remember her from her time working at the West Davenport Post Office, the Morris Post Office, and ultimately in the Oneonta Post Office, where she was a window clerk and ran the Philatelic Center. She loved serving the community with a smile! She was a compassionate, creative, strong and steadfast woman, who overcame much adversity in her life, including being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at 53 years old. It never stopped her from being a great mom, friend, grandparent, social butterfly and avid BINGO player!

She embraced fellowship at the Milford United Methodist Church and later at the Sebastian United Methodist Church in Florida.

She made many friends when she and Clyde frequented Florida during the winter months in retirement, living at Whispering Palms RV Resort initially. Eventually they moved permanently there, then moved to Vero Beach, and much later she resided in Palm Bay.

Minnie is survived by her siblings, sister Flora Ballard of Stamford, New York, brother Elisher J. (Linda B.) Ballard of Queensbury, New York, and sister Mary Josephine Barton of Sebastian, Florida, and her foster sister Julie Thomson, as well as her four children: Debra (Tim) Shirt of Dumfries, Virginia, their children, Megan (Scott) McEntee, Travis Shirt, Johnathan Shirt; Tom Hungerford of Manassas, Virginia; Teresa Glavin of Oneonta, New York, her children, Sienna-Morgan (Nathan) VanderWoude, and Shane-Isabella Glavin; Randy (Meg) Hungerford of East Meredith, New York, and their children, Morgan (Maxwell) Hughes, their daughter, Marick (great-grandchild), Jillian Hungerford, and Jesse Hungerford. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and special friends.

Besides her beloved husband Clyde, she was predeceased by her parents, John and Grace, her brother, George Ballard, her sister, Rosetta Jones, her foster sister, Pat Krebs, and her grandson, Joshua Shirt.

To celebrate Minnie, gatherings for family and friends will be held at two locations: Sunday, January 18, 2026 at 2:45 p.m. at the LifeCare of Palm Bay, 175 Villa Nueva Ave. NE, Palm Bay, FL 32907. In the spring at a date to be determined, there will be a Celebration of Life and burial service, where she will be laid to rest in the Milford Center Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Minnie’s memory to the Sebastian United Methodist Church, Milford Methodist Church, your local SPCA, or local service and therapy dog site.

We appreciate the crematory services of the Strunk Funeral Home in Florida. Fond memories and messages of sympathy may be shared at https://www.strunkfuneralhome.com/obits.