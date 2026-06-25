In Memoriam

Jean Fieg

1929-2026

JEAN FIEG

(Photo provided)

GREENSBORO, NC—Jean Elaine Davie Fieg, 97, died of natural causes on June 22, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. She was born in Greensboro on February 9, 1929, a date her father always referred to as 2-9-2-9. Jean was the eldest child and only daughter of Raymon G. and Mary “Marion” Elizebeth (Morris) Davie.

After the Great Depression struck in October of 1929, Jean’s family moved to the Oneonta, New York area, where they lived for a while on the farm of her Uncle Henry. Jean studied art at Syracuse University until her mother died unexpectedly at the age of 46 in 1948. Jean returned home to take on the household duties, looking after her father and two younger brothers.

Jean married her best friend’s brother, Victor Philip Fieg, on September 2, 1950 in Oneonta. They bravely took three toddlers camping, arranged summer road trips across the northeast, and made sure they kept up connections with their far-flung families. After Philip died in 1989, Jean continued to care for their home in Greensboro, including the flower-filled wooded lot they dubbed the Fiegenhoff Gardens in a nod to the vibrantly colored tulip fields they saw on a European trip.

Jean was an amateur artist and filled their home with her original paintings, and with classical music and books. She encouraged her children to appreciate the arts and always made sure those school lunches were made each night.

Preceding her in death are her parents, husband, and brothers Norman, Raymon Jr., and his wife, Sonja Davie. Jean is survived by her daughters, Judy (Joe) Kestner of Corpus Christi, Texas, Diana (Bill) Doyle of Madison, New Hampshire, and Phyllis Fieg of the home, and granddaughter Emilie Kestner of Houston, Texas. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Donna Davie, of Camillus, New York and many loving nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of AuthoraCare Collective for helping to make Jean’s transition to be natural and comfortable.

A celebration of life is planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in her memory to Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta, NY 13820, or to the charity of your choice.