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THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

June 25, 2026

Front Page

Mayor Highlights Veterans, Student Successes and Community Engagement at June Meeting

Lawyer: Town Rushed Proposal Without Adequate Public Input

‘Welcome Home Cooperstown’ Wins Law Day Award

Inside

Officials Reflect on Governance, Progress, Ongoing Challenges

America250 Time Capsule To Be Buried July 7 for 2076 Opening

Strike up the Community Band!

America250 Celebration Kicks Off Lakefront Concert Season with Two Bands, Food Vendors, Face Painting and Fireworks

Kelley’s Works To Be Discussed

Leaders Warn of SNAP Cost to Taxpayers

News from Cooperstown Central School

Bridging Languages, Cultures through the NYS Seal of Biliteracy

Booster Club Honors Student Athletes with Annual Ceremony

CCS Envirothon Team Places in Top 20 in State Competition

News Briefs

News Briefs: June 25, 2026

Editorial

Editorial: Will It Be the Old Guard or the Rising Newcomers?

Letters

Bishop: Natural Laws, Not Vandalism

Falin: Pet Owners Must Be Responsible

Kuzminski: No to Pipeline, Data Centers

Miller: Don’t Fall for the Snow Job

O’Handley: On Empathy, Toxic Wealth

Columns

America at 250: General Washington Preserves the Republic

News from the Noteworthy: How Helios Care Is Investing in Our Community

The Partial Observer: Can Otsego and Springfield Afford the Manocherians?

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: June 25, 2026

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: June 25, 2026

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Jean Fieg

In Memoriam: Gary R. Koutnik

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

Stalter, Oberacker Victorious in Primary Election

The Partial Observer: The Otsego County Sheriff’s Race: Cutting through the Noise to Fix a Broken Department

Northrup: Time for a New Sheriff in Town

Polls Open at 6 a.m. for June 23 Primary Voting

Village To Unveil New History Room on Monday, June 22

View edition of June 18, 2026

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In Memoriam: Jean Fieg

Jean Elaine Davie Fieg, 97, died of natural causes on June 22, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. She was born in Greensboro on February 9, 1929, a date her father always referred to as 2-9-2-9. Jean was the eldest child and only daughter of Raymon G. and Mary “Marion” Elizebeth (Morris) Davie.…
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