THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
June 25, 2026
Front Page
Mayor Highlights Veterans, Student Successes and Community Engagement at June Meeting
Lawyer: Town Rushed Proposal Without Adequate Public Input
‘Welcome Home Cooperstown’ Wins Law Day Award
Inside
Officials Reflect on Governance, Progress, Ongoing Challenges
America250 Time Capsule To Be Buried July 7 for 2076 Opening
America250 Celebration Kicks Off Lakefront Concert Season with Two Bands, Food Vendors, Face Painting and Fireworks
Kelley’s Works To Be Discussed
Leaders Warn of SNAP Cost to Taxpayers
News from Cooperstown Central School
Bridging Languages, Cultures through the NYS Seal of Biliteracy
Booster Club Honors Student Athletes with Annual Ceremony
CCS Envirothon Team Places in Top 20 in State Competition
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: Will It Be the Old Guard or the Rising Newcomers?
Letters
Bishop: Natural Laws, Not Vandalism
Falin: Pet Owners Must Be Responsible
Kuzminski: No to Pipeline, Data Centers
Miller: Don’t Fall for the Snow Job
O’Handley: On Empathy, Toxic Wealth
Columns
America at 250: General Washington Preserves the Republic
News from the Noteworthy: How Helios Care Is Investing in Our Community
The Partial Observer: Can Otsego and Springfield Afford the Manocherians?
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: June 25, 2026
In Memoriam
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
Stalter, Oberacker Victorious in Primary Election
The Partial Observer: The Otsego County Sheriff’s Race: Cutting through the Noise to Fix a Broken Department
Northrup: Time for a New Sheriff in Town
Polls Open at 6 a.m. for June 23 Primary Voting
Village To Unveil New History Room on Monday, June 22