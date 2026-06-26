TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, June 27

Pride Celebrations in

Cooperstown and Oneonta

PRIDE FEST—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cooperstown Pride Block Party. Pioneer Park at the corner of Pioneer and Main streets, Cooperstown. https://www.cooperstownpride.com/

PRIDE—7 p.m. “Pride Prom 2026: Big Top Pride.” Flashy, freaky, eccentric circus. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pride-prom-2026-big-top-pride-tickets-1986113035554

FISHING—All Day. Free Fishing Days. All aged 16+ are welcome to fish without a freshwater fishing license. All other fishing regulations apply. Continues 6/28. https://otsegooutdoors.org/event/free-fishing-days-3/

CONSERVATION—8-10 a.m. Susquehanna River Cleanup. Remove debris from the river and improve the water quality/habitat. Start at Compton Bridge, County Road 11 C, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/susquehanna-river-cleanup

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. and noon. Annual Golf Tournament to support the Cooperstown Central School Sports Booster Club. Fees apply; registration required. Otsego Golf Club, 144 Pro Shop Drive, Springfield Center. ccssportsboosterclub@gmail.com

BOOK SALE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Annual Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown Summer Book Sale. Final Weekend Bag Sale. On the sidewalks of the Fair Street side of Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

OUTDOORS—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Free Fishing Clinic.” Department of Environmental Conservation staff will teach fishing tips and tricks for anglers of all ages and skill levels. Fees apply. Briggs Pavilion, Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1183264837243473

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

GILBERTSVILLE FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Saturdays through October. Located by the Gilbertsville Post Office, 3 Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2305 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10233288497016416&set=gm.2844485682561715&idorvanity=1641876026156026

COFFEE GROUP—9:15 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

TECH HELP—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Digital Device Help Drop In.” The Study, 2nd Floor, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1397418342409595&set=a.546921787459259

FAMILY HIKE—10 a.m. Moms and Little Pathfinders Hike. Tree identification on a shaded loop with gentle terrain. Bring proper footwear, water, snacks, weather-appropriate layers, a change of clothes for puddle-jumpers, tick prevention and sunscreen. Tree Identification Trail, Robert V. Riddell State Park, 1916 State Highway 28, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61585216275226

CRAFTS—10 a.m. “Crafts at the Beach!” Explore a different craft each Saturday. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1386987776554593/1386987803221257?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

ANTIQUARIAN BOOK FAIR—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “30th Annual Cooperstown Antiquarian Book Fair.” Antique and vintage books, ephemera and maps. Entrance fee goes to support the Cooperstown Foundation for Excellence in Education. Presented by Willis Monie Books at the Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8363 or https://www.facebook.com/events/the-clark-sports-center/30th-annual-cooperstown-antiquarian-book-fair/4390270934627072/

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly show open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Max Goes to the Moon.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

MEMORIAL—11 a.m. Honest Brook Music Festival remembers Co-Founder, Board President and Artistic Director Michael Cannon. Honest Brook Music Festival Barn, 1921 Honest Brook Road, Delhi. hbmfinfo@gmail.com or https://www.hbmf.org/

CRAFT—11 a.m. “Diamond Art Craft.” Make a diamond art Iron Stake Garden Decor butterfly. Free; registration required. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1038850958976006&set=a.244415948419515

TRACTOR SHOW—11 a.m. to 5 p.m. View antique tractors and farm equipment from the local area. Continues 6/28. Presented by Tired Iron of Butternut Valley at Copes Corners Park, 620 State Highway 51, Gilbertsville. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122136013653042013&set=a.122132389827042013

EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Obsessed (Artists).” Quirky assemblages, Kelley drawings and spalted bowls. On view 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays through 7/4. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Cinnamon Rolls with Jenn.” Fees apply; registration required. Main View Gallery and Studios, 77 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1890 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1384555396814869&set=pcb.1384556010148141

EXERCISE—Noon. “Let’s Move: Come Play Capoeira.” Unique Brazilian practice that blends martial arts, dance, music and culture. All welcome. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1599017385560750&set=a.784934640302366

AUTHOR TALK—Noon. New memoir release of “Beneath Her Smile: A Story of Resilience, Truth, and the Courage to Forgive and Heal” by Yvonne F. Conte. Includes Q&A and book signing. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1390970933064498&set=a.544469607714639

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “Summer Mushroom Walk.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Free; registration required. Wear long pants and sturdy footwear, weather-appropriate clothing, etc. Meet at the highest point of Vibbard Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/summer-mushroom-walk

BINGO—1-4 p.m. “Fifty Cent Bingo.” Play to win gift certificates to local businesses and support the Pet Food Pantry. Gilbertsville Baptist Church, Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-8066 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=4572998662984340&set=gm.2890161524660797&idorvanity=1641876026156026

OPENING DAY—1-7 p.m. Briggs Pool, Wilber Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0010 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1376569157835770&set=a.542587594567268

COMEDY—1-8 p.m. “Hill People’s Comedy Fest.” Comedy shows, kids clowning class, stand-up special and more. Tickets required. The Party Theater, The Belvedere Inn, 10 Academy Street, Stamford. https://thepartytheater.com/hill-people/

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held each Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

LEGO CLUB—2 p.m. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

AMERICA250—2-4 p.m. Susan B. Anthony returns to Cooperstown to advocate for women’s suffrage, education and legal reforms. Presented by the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area at the First Presbyterian Church, 67 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. lwvcooperstownarea@gmail.com or https://my.lwv.org/new-york/cooperstown-area

LIVE MUSIC—4 p.m. Jaqueline Marsh. The Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 434-8458 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122182426142871699&set=pcb.122182428140871699

LIBRARY—5 p.m. Friends Trivia. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1395450619275969&set=a.458767152944325

OPEN MIC—5-8 p.m. Live music, poetry, comedy and more. Hosted by Khalil Jade. Sign-up required to perform. The Gatehouse, 130 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1584062123727302

PICNIC—5-9:30 p.m. “Great American Backyard Picnic.” Burgers, dogs, sides, drinks and games. Free kids picnic and movie. RSVP required. The Major’s Inn lawn, 104 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2967 or https://www.themajorsinn.com/event-list

OUTDOORS—6:30-8:30 p.m. “Bingo, Bonfire and S’mores.” Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1183264837243473

LIVE MUSIC—7-10 p.m. The Lake House Summer Concert Series: Steal Your Face. Lakeside Stage, The Lake House, 2521 County Highway 22, Richfield Springs. (720) 940-8377 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122214896300321695&set=a.122109156536321695

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. “Steal Your Face at The Lake House!” Dinner followed by a show on the shores of Canadarago Lake. Tickets required. The Lake House 1843, 10 Gould Avenue, Richfield Springs. (720) 940-8377 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1243908037068656/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians, and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to the public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

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