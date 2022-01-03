In Memoriam Jeffrey P. Osterhoudt, 74 October 10 1947 – December 31, 2021

In Memoriam

WESTVILLE – Jeffrey Paul Osterhoudt, a long-time area resident, passed away Friday evening, December 31, 2021, at Albany Medical Center. He was 74.

Born October 10, 1947, in Albany, Jeff spent the first few weeks of his life in an orphanage, then was adopted by Napoleon W. and Shirley (MacPherson) Osterhoudt and came to live with them in Oneonta. He went on to graduate from Oneonta High School.

On August 16, 1969, Jeff was united in marriage to Sybil Jean Robinson in a ceremony at the Westville United Methodist Church. They settled on her family’s property in Westville and raised a family.

He first worked for Lutz Feed driving feed trucks, and then for thirty years was employed as a welder for the Otsego County Highway Department in Cooperstown. Throughout the years, he always held many part time jobs, including working at the Agway in Cooperstown, and most recently as a security guard at the Fenimore Art Museum.

A true people person, Jeff enjoyed everywhere he worked, especially when he could interact with others. He had a welcoming way about him, and could strike up a conversation with just about anyone. Perhaps that is why his favorite part-time job was driving a trolley for the Village of Cooperstown.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sybil J. Osterhoudt of Westville; two daughters, Jeanetta “Jean” A. Osterhoudt and Susan E. Osterhoudt of Oneonta; two grandchildren, Emma and Audrey Klehr; and a half sister, Linda O’Connor of Virginia.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2021, at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, 82 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown, with the Rev. Thomas E. Pullyblank, United Methodist Minister, officiating.

He will eventually be laid to rest in Westville Cemetery.

As a way to honor Jeff’s life and in honor of his special feline companion, George, the family would appreciate memorial donations to Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans (SHIRJ), 697 Winney Hill Road, Oneonta, NY 13820 or Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.