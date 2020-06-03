IN MEMORIAM: Joan Kammerer Toorey, 95; Summered On Lake

IN MEMORIAM

ONEONTA – Joan Kammerer Torrey, 95, who arrived in Oneonta by train & returned every summer, passed away at home in Clearwater, Fla., on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

She was born in the Bronx, the daughter of Andrew and Mary (McKinney) Kammerer.

She graduated from Haverstraw High School.

After high school, she came to Oneonta on a train, arriving at what is now The Depot Restaurant. While attending Oneonta State Teachers College, she met her future husband, Arthur Torrey. They married in 1946, after he returned from the Air Force. Together they raised a family of five boys, Arthur Jr., Brian, Craig, Damon and Eric (ABCDE).

Joan and Arthur retired to Florida, where they enjoyed many new friends, playing golf and traveling the country in their RV. They spent summers back in Oneonta on Goodyear Lake.

After her husband passed, she still desired to live in her home and continue her lifestyle. During the summer months, she would fly to Oneonta, on her own, to spend time at her cottage. She enjoyed golf at the Oneonta Country Club (Ladies nine-hole) and coffee hours at Morey’s Restaurant on Fridays.

She is survived by two sons, Arthur (Barbara) Torrey Jr., Oneonta and Eric Torrey, Alpharetta, Georgia; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Torrey Sr; three sons, Brian Torrey, Craig Torrey and Damon Torrey; two daughters-in-law, April (Baas) Torrey and Barbara (Lucks) Torrey; and one granddaughter, Andrea Torrey.

A private graveside service will be held in Clearwater, Fla, at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home.