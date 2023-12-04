In Memoriam Joanne E. Wilms 1944-2023

In Memoriam

1944-2023

MT. VISION—Joanne E. Wilms, 79, of Mt. Vision, died on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at home. She was a caring person who brought joy to many people through her flowers and kindness.

Joanne was born on March 25, 1944 in Oneonta, the daughter of Leslie and Mable (Joselyn) Frazier.

Joanne owned and operated Mt. Vision Garden Center for many years. She enjoyed flowers and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her companion, Roger Wilms Sr.; her sons, Roger Wilms Jr. (Connie), Anthony Wilms, Edward Wilms and Joseph Wilms; and her daughter, Charlene Stewart (Tom); seven grandchildren, Hunter, Cooper, Spencer, Max, Eli, Mason, and Eliza Wilms; seven sisters, and two brothers.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Anita Wilms McChesney, in 2018.

A celebration to honor Joanne’s life will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 2-6 p.m. at the Carriage House Event Center, 790 Southside Drive, Oneonta.

The family would like to thank the staff of the local EMS crews (Laurens and Otsego County) as well as the doctors and nurses at Helios Care and Bassett for their kindness and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to Helios Care or the Laurens Emergency Squad.

Arrangements are by the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, Oneonta.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grummonsfuneralhome.com for the Wilms family.