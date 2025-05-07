Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

John J. Posh Sr.
1945-2025

JOHN J. POSH, SR.
(Photo provided)

BURLINGTON FLATS—John J. Posh Sr., 80, of Burlington Flats, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 5, 2025 at Chase Memorial Nursing Home in New Berlin, New York.

Born on March 18, 1945 in Manhattan and raised in the Bronx, New York, John was the son of the late Walter and Claire Anne (Mortimer) Posh. After graduating from Edmeston Central School in 1963, he proudly served in the United States Army from 1963-1969, showing unwavering dedication to his country as a Vietnam War veteran.

On May 4, 1968, John married Rosa Jimenez in Flushing, New York. Their union was a testament to enduring love and partnership, spanning over five decades.

John dedicated the majority of his professional life to New York Telephone, later known as Verizon, where he worked diligently as a telephone service technician. His commitment to his work was matched only by his devotion to his community. He was an active member of several organizations, including the American Legion, Sons of the American Legion, Butternut Valley Cemetery Association (where he served as a trustee), Burlington Flats Fish and Game Club, and the National Rifle Association.

Known for his generous spirit, John was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His caring nature and warm heart left a lasting impression on all who knew him. When he wasn’t assisting others, he found joy in various projects. A compassionate soul, he often rescued animals in need. John cherished the company of his family and friends, especially the moments spent with his beloved grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Gramp.” He took immense pride and joy in being their grandfather.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Rosa; his children, John Posh Jr. (Kim Firenze) and Christina Strain (Scott); his cherished grandchildren, Scott J. and Jason J. Strain; and several beloved family pets and close friends who held a special place in his heart. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Claire Anne Posh.

Family and friends are invited to his calling hours on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home, 60 Broad Street, Morris, NY 13808 from 4-7 p.m. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated the following day at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 96 Main St, Morris, NY 13808 at 10 a.m. His burial and service of committal with Military Honors will follow at Butternut Cemetery in Burlington.

In honor of John’s love for animals, memorial contributions may be made to the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 5082 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

John’s family has entrusted his care to Edd Stanimer of the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home in Morris. To leave an online condolence to his family, visit www.JohnstonFH.com.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

In Memoriam Ronald G. Peters May 28, 1944-February 01, 2023

In Memoriam Ronald G. Peters May 28, 1944-February 01, 2023 ONEONTA—Ronald G. Peters, 78, passed away unexpectedly at home on February 1, 2023. Ron was born on May 28, 1944 to William J. and Evelyn M. Peters in NYC. He attended Great Neck High School, where he acquired a band of lifelong friends and graduated in the Class of 1962. He spent the summer after graduation on the Hospital Ship SS Hope on its mission to Peru. He was so interested in this that he continued on these missions in summers during college. The mission to Ecuador brought many stories that he…

In Memoriam Gerold D. Hill 1945-2023

In Memoriam Gerold D. Hill 1945-2023 FREDERICKSBURG, VA—Gerold D. Hill, 78, of Homosassa, Florida and formerly of Portlandville, New York, passed away on April 15, 2023 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Gerold served for 30 years in the United States Navy. He was a retired chief petty officer and served in Vietnam. He was the owner/operator of Jerry’s Bait-n-Tackle from 1988 to 2008. Gerold enjoyed spending his time with family, hunting and fishing.…

In Memoriam: Virginia L. Stocking

In Memoriam Virginia L. Stocking December 2, 1922-May 17, 2023 SPRINGFIELD CENTER—Virginia L. Stocking, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on May 17, 2023 at the age of 100.  Virginia was born in Cooperstown on December 2, 1922 to Earl and Catherine Richards. She spent most of her childhood in East Springfield and graduated from Springfield Central School in June of 1940. She married Glenn C. Stocking on April 9, 1944. Virginia and Glenn devoted their lives to each other and to their family.  In addition to spending time with her family, Virginia enjoyed playing the organ,…