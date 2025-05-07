In Memoriam

John J. Posh Sr.

1945-2025

JOHN J. POSH, SR.

BURLINGTON FLATS—John J. Posh Sr., 80, of Burlington Flats, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 5, 2025 at Chase Memorial Nursing Home in New Berlin, New York.

Born on March 18, 1945 in Manhattan and raised in the Bronx, New York, John was the son of the late Walter and Claire Anne (Mortimer) Posh. After graduating from Edmeston Central School in 1963, he proudly served in the United States Army from 1963-1969, showing unwavering dedication to his country as a Vietnam War veteran.

On May 4, 1968, John married Rosa Jimenez in Flushing, New York. Their union was a testament to enduring love and partnership, spanning over five decades.

John dedicated the majority of his professional life to New York Telephone, later known as Verizon, where he worked diligently as a telephone service technician. His commitment to his work was matched only by his devotion to his community. He was an active member of several organizations, including the American Legion, Sons of the American Legion, Butternut Valley Cemetery Association (where he served as a trustee), Burlington Flats Fish and Game Club, and the National Rifle Association.

Known for his generous spirit, John was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His caring nature and warm heart left a lasting impression on all who knew him. When he wasn’t assisting others, he found joy in various projects. A compassionate soul, he often rescued animals in need. John cherished the company of his family and friends, especially the moments spent with his beloved grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Gramp.” He took immense pride and joy in being their grandfather.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Rosa; his children, John Posh Jr. (Kim Firenze) and Christina Strain (Scott); his cherished grandchildren, Scott J. and Jason J. Strain; and several beloved family pets and close friends who held a special place in his heart. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Claire Anne Posh.

Family and friends are invited to his calling hours on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home, 60 Broad Street, Morris, NY 13808 from 4-7 p.m. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated the following day at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 96 Main St, Morris, NY 13808 at 10 a.m. His burial and service of committal with Military Honors will follow at Butternut Cemetery in Burlington.

In honor of John’s love for animals, memorial contributions may be made to the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 5082 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

John’s family has entrusted his care to Edd Stanimer of the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home in Morris. To leave an online condolence to his family, visit www.JohnstonFH.com.