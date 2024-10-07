In Memoriam

John Michael Hungerman

1945-2024

JOHN MICHAEL HUNGERMAN

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—John Michael Hungerman, 79, of Cooperstown, died unexpectedly on August 23, 2024 at The Cooperstown Center, where he was receiving rehab following a fall in his Cooperstown home. He was looking forward to returning home to his wife, Georgia Meeter Hungerman. Having been very healthy and active all his life, he began facing physical challenges with progressive supra-nuclear palsy, a brain-muscular disorder diagnosed in November 2023. Sadly, before he could return home, he succumbed to the weakened swallowing effects of PSP.

Born in Martins Ferry, Ohio on July 19, 1945, the first of six children, his father John was a mechanical engineer and mother Peg a homemaker. Michael attended St. John Vianney High School Seminary, graduating as salutatorian. He discerned he was not called to be a priest and took the path to become a psychologist. He graduated from the Franciscan University of Steubenville and earned a master’s degree and PhD at Kent State University in 1970. Next he worked as a counselor and adjunct professor at the University of Akron, and later a counselor at the College of Wooster. Michael went into private practice in the 1980s as a therapist and court forensics psychologist. During this time, he moved from Akron, Ohio to New York City and then Newtown, Connecticut, where he and late wife Joyce Livingston lived until her passing in 2017.

Known as having a kind spirit, Michael showed it in his caring faith practices and sensitivity in helping people. He was very influenced by his parents and Uncle George Hungerman, a medic in World War II who worked among Holocaust patients and later became a physician. He devoted his medical training to the poorest indigenous tribes in Peru and other countries with minimal equipment. Michael was deeply affected by his uncle’s compassion and dedication to people. This impacted Michael’s career choice and his support of charities to Native American families and children in mission boarding schools.

Michael fondly remembered his childhood family vacations at the Outer Banks, North Carolina and likewise with his children, especially when fishing and watching sunsets. His children also remember their dad’s talent decorating their home for Christmas. Lifelong, he enjoyed teaching college students, counseling, exercising, and tennis (until his knee gave out). He loved cooking, concerts, and ballroom dancing and became an enthusiastic CD music collector. He also enjoyed later in life leading a faith group in his Newtown, Connecticut home. Traveling to other countries became an interest as “empty nesters”—walking the Great Wall of China, climbing Kilimanjaro, touring St. Petersburg, Russia, seeing Alaska on cruise, and other places. He and his wife also taught health seminars in Italy.

Highlights of Michael’s life with Georgia fulfill a line from R. Browning, “Grow old along with me! –The best is yet to be! The last of life…” And it was, beginning in their 70s with a lovely marriage in Christ Church, Cooperstown, in August 2020. Their life became hospitality, cooking, volunteering, reading, liking movies, gardening and especially enjoying visiting their children all out-of-state. They took cruises to the Caribbean Islands, Panama Canal and Latin America, intent on relaxing and learning about an area’s early history and current culture. In retirement, they especially enjoyed living in Cooperstown, with its friendliness, museums, music and art venues, meet and greets, and book club discussions hosted by Christ Church. Michael helped Georgia with the UPBEAT Kids Club she developed with wonderful retirees sharing their talents/hobbies with second- through eighth-grade children on days when Cooperstown Central School was closed for holidays and conferences. When COVID ended club meetings, Michael helped Georgia deliver about 35 holiday themed, grade level activity packets to UPBEAT students’ homes.

An abiding memory will always be Michael’s joy in attending several seminars with Georgia on “Benedictine Values for Today-A Deeper Walk with God” and Lectio Divina, led by Pat Mackey Stone and Bishop Michael Smith, held annually at the Episcopal Spiritual Life Center in the scenic hills of Greenwich, New York. Michael’s “last of life” retreat there was this past April, 2024.

Michael is survived by daughter Megan Hungerman, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; son Daniel Hungerman and wife Laura Batt, South Bend, Indiana, and children Sarah and Zachary; son Matthew and wife Erin Hungerman, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and children Ryan and Sean. Michael was a special stepdad to Georgia’s children Jennifer Meeter and husband Joshua Darichuk, Silver Spring, Maryland; Jeffrey and Kerry Meeter, Port St. Lucie, Florida, and children Steven, Brianna, and Hadley; and Jordan and Alyssa Meeter, Pensacola, Florida, and children Aubrey, Olivia, and Josephine.

Michael is also survived by his siblings: Margaret Joan Cybulski (Vincent) of Akron, Ohio; Mary Ann Lieser (husband Leon deceased), Martins Ferry, Ohio, son Jason and his children, Brooke, Jason, and Maxwell; Joseph and Robin and children Jamison and Jonah, and her son, Jacob; his brother, Messianic Rabbi Judah Hungerman and wife Cathy of Sarasota, Florida, and son Tony Hungerman and children Sydney and Abbigail, Florida, and their daughter, Kristy, and Isaac Brownman and children Isaiah, Joshua, Elijah, Rebekah, and Judah of Sarasota, Florida; and Michael’s brother, Brian Hungerman and wife Julie of Wooster, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, in 2017; his parents, John J. Hungerman and Margaret Ann Hungerman; and brother Christopher Hungerman.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 69 Fair Street, Cooperstown. Afterward, there will be visiting and refreshments in the Parish Hall and all are welcome.

Donations in Michael’s memory can be made online to The Episcopal Relief and Development for Hurricane Helene, or CHILDREN, “Moments that Matter,” a three-year childhood development program for children in impoverished countries. Scroll down to the program description to donate. https://www.episcopalrelief.org/what-you-can-do/give/donate-now