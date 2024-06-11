Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

John Owen Jr.
1960-2024

JOHN OWEN JR.
RALEIGH, NC—John Owen Jr., 64, of Raleigh, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2024 surrounded by family. John was born on January 4, 1960 in Rockville Centre, New York. John spent his childhood on Long Island and in Cooperstown, New York with his siblings and parents.

He graduated from Syracuse University in May 1982 to begin his nearly 40-year career in the cable industry. John cherished his work and made many lifelong friends through his professional pursuits.

John was well humored and shined brightest among family and friends. His most important role in life was being husband to Patty, father to Megan, and grandfather to Adam. John was generous and kind, loyal and trustworthy. He will be deeply missed by all.

John is survived by his wife of 35 years, Patty; daughter Megan; son-in-law Daniel; grandson Adam; and siblings including Mary Kay Owen (Downingtown, Pennsylvania), Christopher Owen (Bronxville, New York), Timothy (Kathleen) Owen (Charlotte, North Carolina), and Michael Owen (Bronx, New York).

John is preceded in death by his parents, John Hewitt Owen and Eileen Charles Owen, and brother Brendan Owen.

A Funeral Mass was held at Sacred Heart Church in Raleigh on Wednesday May 15. Those inclined may make a donation in memory of John Owen to Duke Cancer Institute.

