In Memoriam Joseph A. Vagliardo, 74 Oct. 2, 1947 – Feb. 22, 2022

In Memoriam

WEST ONEONTA – Joseph A. Vagliardo, 74, of West Oneonta, NY, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown.

He was born October 2, 1947, in Oneonta, NY, the son of James and Dominica (Vaccaro) Vagliardo.

Joseph proudly served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1970, with three tours in Vietnam. He received the Nation Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal.

He worked for the NYS Department of Transportation until his retirement. He had a passion for his model trains and fish aquariums. He took great pride in maintaining his lawns, and was a long-time member of the Elks Club of Oneonta.

In his retirement, he enjoyed annual vacations in Florida with his wife Debra, until her passing. He also started up a new hobby building Lego operating kits.

He is survived by his son, William J. Vagliardo and wife Denise of Oneonta, NY, a brother John P. Vagliardo and wife Sherry of Oneonta, NY; a nephew, Vincent E. Vagliardo of Oneonta, NY; a nephew, Shane A. Vagliardo of Casselberry, Florida; a sister, Concetta Vagliardo of Albany, NY; a brother, Louis V. Vagliardo and wife Karen of Oneonta, NY; a nephew, Jared Vagliardo and wife Shawna of Oneonta, NY; and a nephew, Aden Vagliardo of Oneonta, NY.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James C. and Dominica (Mimi) Vagliardo; his wife, Debra L. Vagliardo; his uncles Carmen J. Vagliardo, Charles Vagliardo, Louis Vagliardo, Joseph R. Vagliardo, Paul A. Vagliardo; and an aunt, Rosalie Simmons.

There are no calling hours. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, Oneonta.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grummonsfuneralhome.com for the Vagliardo family.