In Memoriam

Joseph F. Leonard
1943-2025

JOSEPH F. LEONARD
(Photo provided)

NEW BERLIN—Joseph F. Leonard, 82, of New Berlin, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Joseph was born on April 16, 1943 in Oneonta, New York, the son of the late Joseph and Mona (Delberta) Leonard. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Leonard, in 1990, his son, Joseph L Fisher, brothers Carl and John, and sisters Carol and Sue.

He is survived by his companion of 20 years, Tammy Hoag, of New Berlin; daughter Jackie (Bill) Rogers of New Berlin and Florida; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Fisher, of Davenport; a sister, Jean Emmett, of Morris; grandchildren Russell and C.J. Fisher and Julie Currier; and several nieces and nephews. In addition, he is also survived his Farmers Place family: Don, Tyler, Jacob, Bernie, Heather and Mark.

Raised in Oneonta, Joe began his career in meat cutting at the age of 16 with Richco in Oneonta. He was also employed with Coke and Grand Union in Oneonta for many years.

In 1985, Joe relocated to New Berlin and started the Farmers Place, a business that still operates. He was also a past president of the American Association of Meat Processors and a 31-year member of the Tri Town Lodge 01687 of the Free and Accepted Masons.

 A deer hunter at heart, he was known as the “Deer Man” and was always surrounded by his German shepherds.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, June 29 from 1-3 p.m. at Delker and Terry Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Edmeston. A Masonic Service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Edmeston Rescue Squad in memory of Joe.

1 Comment

  1. We counted Joe as a friend, even though we only got to see him and Tammy in May and October in our visits to NY. We spent many good hours at The Farmers’ Place discussing hunting, meat and swapping stories. You will be missed Joe. RIP. Hilary and Tom Nickerson

    Reply

