In Memoriam Joseph P. Doherty Sept. 8, 1945 – Jan. 20, 2022

In Memoriam

Virginia Beach, VA – Joseph Peter Doherty passed away January 20, 2022 in Virginia Beach, VA. He was born September 8, 1945 in Hartford, CT, to parents Gerald H. and Nancy Shepard Doherty and attended the Loomis School in 1963, Yale University in 1967, and the University of Virginia Law School in 1971.

Peter was an East Coast collegiate sailing champion and, as a member of the U.S. Sailing Team, he competed internationally in the Finn class sailboat. Offshore big boat racing included the Marblehead to Halifax race and the SORC (Southern Ocean Racing Circuit). He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Coast Guard (Lieutenant JG). While at the Coast Guard Academy, he taught a variety of courses and coached football and sailing.

Among his roles as an attorney, he was Assistant Attorney General for Rhode Island. He argued a case before the United States Supreme Court concerning jurisdiction of the waters surrounding Block Island. Additionally, he served as counsel for Virginia Polytechnic Institute.

In later years, he farmed in Sharon Springs, NY. He raised sheep, milked dairy cows and bred Border Collies. His third, and possibly favorite career, centered on wildlife biology, especially ornithology. In Virginia he represented Coastal Virginia Wildlife Observatory as the bird bander at First Landing and Kiptopeke State Parks. He worked in field projects throughout the Americas with favorites being Argentina and The Bahamas. He wrote legal documents and served as an affiant for numerous conservation groups including the Center for Biological Diversity and the North Carolina Audubon Society.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Scoville, step-daughter, Brooke Schara, brothers Gilbert Doherty (Carol), and David Doherty (Abigail) and sister, Anne Dickson, nephews Andrew Doherty, Brendan

Doherty, Casey Doherty, Alex Dickson, Clark Dickson, and niece, Caroline Doherty. A family service will be held on Cape Cod in the summer of 2022. Donations in Peter’s name may be made to the Center for Biological Diversity P.O. Box 710, Tucson, AZ 85702-0710 or center@biologicaldiversity.org

