In Memoriam Joshua Stephen Quinlan, 34 February 29, 1988 – January 21, 2023

In Memoriam

Joshua Stephen Quinlan

ARDEN, NORTH CAROLINA—Joshua Stephen Quinlan, “Josh”, 34, of Arden, North Carolina died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 21, 2023.



Josh was born in Southampton on February 29, 1988, to the Reverends Lin Grace Rohr of Massachusetts and Stephen J. Quinlan of Indiana. He married Christen Markwell in 2012. Their children, Theodore “Teddy,” age 9, Annastasia “Anna,” age 5, Timothy “Huckleberry”, age 3 and Joseph, age 1, were the joys in his life.



Josh lived in Cooperstown from 1998-2003. In many ways, it took the village to raise the boy. As in childhood, in adulthood, Josh chose to journey through life in his own unique way. Explorations, experiences, adventures and the avalanches of consequences that sometimes accompanied them were all a part of his expansive world. He loved the outdoors, whether it was camping, fishing, hunting gemstones or foraging for wild mushrooms. Josh was a hands-on person who loved leathercraft, tattoo art and tinkering with cars. He had an insatiable curiosity and was full of all kinds of trivia. At 6’8” Josh was a gentle giant of a man, a helpful friend to everyone he met.



Josh is survived by his spouse, Christen, and their children; his parents; his stepfather, Scott Ritchie, and his stepmother, Melanie Ventrice. Josh is also survived by his sister, Stephanie Rohr, and her wife, Devora Rohr; his sister, Kate Quinlan, and his brother, Joseph Quinlan, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Josh loved his family deeply and was deeply loved by them. His family and many friends will miss him more than we can ever say.

A service celebrating Joshua’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at The First Presbyterian Church in Cooperstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to The First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326, or the Housing Assistance Corporation’s homeless prevention fund, 60 West Main Street, Hyannis, MA 02601.