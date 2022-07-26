In Memoriam: Joyce L. Boyd January 30, 1952 – July 18,2022

In Memoriam

Joyce L. Boyd

FLY CREEK – Joyce L Boyd, 70 of Fly Creek, NY went to be with the Lord on July 18,2022 surrounded by her family and friends.

Joyce was born in Cooperstown on January 30, 1952 to Evelyn (McCarty) and Harris Clark, Jr.

Joyce attend Cooperstown Central School, SUNY Cobleskill and Empire State College. She excelled in her career at Otsego County. Joyce started with the county as a keypunch operator in 1975 and through hard work and dedication was eventually promoted in 2007 to Commissioner of Social Services, the largest agency in the county. Joyce retired in 2014 after 39 years of service.

Joyce was active in raising money for the American Cancer Society through the Boyd Evans Memorial

Shoot and Otsego County Relay for Life. Joyce also served as the President of the Council for the

Hartwick Seminary Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Joyce lived a full life and touched many people in the community with her generosity and kind heart. Joyce had many interests and hobbies. She always approached each new interest with a thorough research and study of each. Those who knew Joyce know her love of gardening and perennials, which were enjoyed by family and anyone lucky enough to drive by her home. She made many special items for family and friends either by knitting, crocheting, cross-stitching or needle point. Her latest hobby was quilting which she tackled with her typical thoroughness and thoughtfulness, delivering Christmas tree skirts to family members. Her homemade soups and oatmeal cookies were some of the many favorite treats Joyce made for her family.

Joyce was predeceased by her beloved husband Louie ‘Spike’ Boyd and her parents Evelyn and Harris Clark Jr.

Joyce is survived by her sisters Linda Pokorny of Cooperstown, Joan Mahoney of Bel Air, MD, Karen

Moakler (Jim) of Greenfield Center, NY, and her brothers Gordon (Nancy) Clark of Cooperstown and Alan (Alina) Clark Sr of Porter, TX. Her uncles Robert ‘Bucko’ Clark (Deni), Keith (Janet) McCarty and aunts

Janet Sikkema, Kate Steckler, and Carol (Rich) Ostrander and many cousins. She is also survived by her nephews Michael (Maggie) Pokorny, Brian (Sue) Pokorny, Shawn (Rebecca) Pokorny, Mitch (Julia) Clark, Alan (Nikki) Clark Jr, Eric (Marnie) Hanley, and nieces Jennifer (Ron) Mickle, Shannan Mahoney, Shaun (Leo) McFadden, Susan Clark (Jim), Jacqueline Clark, and many cherished great and great-great nieces and nephews and longtime friends Cindy and Peter Lane.

There will be a private celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Joyce requested donations be made to Otsego County Relay for Life C/O Jennifer Mickle Po Box 855 Oneonta, NY 13820 or Evangelical Lutheran Church 4636 NY St Hwy 28 Cooperstown NY 13820.