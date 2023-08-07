Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Kathi Eloise Yule

Kathi Eloise Yule

PEMBROKE PINES, FL—Kathi Eloise Yule, 81 years old, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, passed away July 11 at her home with her daughter, Sarah, by her side. She was a long term “rare disease warrior,” which she faced with positivity and strength. Kathi was born June 20, 1942 at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, New York to James A. and Ruth Yule. 

Kathi was married to George Mitchell from 1964-1981 and together they have four children who were her pride and joy: Lisa Page (Scott) of Northfield, Vermont; Matt Mitchell (Cristine) of Telluride, Colorado; Sarah Nickoson (CJ) of Weston, Florida; and Nicole Poole (Jim) of Middletown, Delaware.

She has nine grandchildren whom she treasured and adored: Rhiannon and Trevor Page; Molly and Ian Mitchell; Ansley and Teagan Nickoson; and Madeleine, Alexa, and Natalie Poole. She is survived by her sister, Christine Drew Martin (Lansing, Michigan), and her brother, Jim Yule (Springtown, Texas).

Kathi graduated from Cooperstown Central School, where she was an active member and leader of many clubs, cheerleading, and sports teams. She took great pride in lifeguarding and teaching swimming lessons at Otsego Lake.She graduated from Geneseo College, where she earned her teaching degree and was a proud Arethusa Sorority Sister. She was an early elementary school teacher in Springfield, Massachusetts, Laurens, New York, and later in Lansing, Michigan, where she also attended Michigan State University, earning her Master’s Degree in literacy education. She was honored by both then-Michigan Governor James Blanchard and then-Michigan Attorney General Jennifer Granholm for her work on creating, implementing, and training the trainers in the conflict resolution and peer mediation skills program for schools and students in Michigan. She was a child advocate who positively impacted hundreds of children’s lives by not only teaching them how to read, but by providing a supportive, caring, nurturing classroom until her retirement in 2001.    

During her retirement, Kathi continued her social connections with friendships and celebrations as an active member of the Davie Red Hat group. She was not one to miss a yard sale, thrift store, department store sale or shopping adventure to collect jewelry or other fine trinkets. She loved giving and sending packages of unique treasures to share, that could include special family heirlooms, as she was always thinking of others and the joy that a mailed package or stuffed envelope would bring to the lucky recipient. Kathi maintained life-long and dear friendships with several high-school classmates, college sorority sisters, her teacher aids and colleagues, and neighbors from every community where she lived. 

Kathi is remembered for her thoughtfulness, kindness, positivity and compassion for others. She never missed an opportunity to send cards and/or gifts to her family or friends for birthdays, anniversaries, events, or just to brighten someone’s day. We miss her smile, playfulness, support, guidance and laughter. She loved to celebrate others, and let them know how special they were.  She was a genuine and kind soul whose spirit is always with us. She loved deeply and was deeply loved. She is fiercely missed. 

There is no planned service at this time. 

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her name to: National Ataxia Foundation (www.ataxia.org/donate) or National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org).

