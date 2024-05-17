In Memoriam

Kathleen I. Parsons

1949-2023

LAURENS—The celebration of life service for Kathleen I. Parsons, 75, who passed away October 30, 2023, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 125 Main Street, Laurens, with the Rev. Paul Messner officiating. The committal service with the Nurse’s Honor Guard will follow at the Laurens Village Cemetery.

Please join the family for a barbecue to share memories and laughs, honoring and celebrating the wonderful life of Kathy, at the Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens, following the burial.

The family would like to encourage all to wear red, Kathy’s favorite color, and/or any bright-colored casual clothing.

Arrangements are with Oneonta’s only family-owned funeral home, Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono at 51 Dietz Street.