In Memoriam Kathy S. Ward, 71 April 12, 1951 – October 01, 2022

Kathy S. Ward

It comes with much sorrow the family of Kathy S. Ward of Oneonta, NY, announce her passing.

Kathy was born on April 12, 1951 and left us on October 1, 2022. She was born in Margaretville, NY and raised in Stamford, NY. A graduate of Stamford High School in 1969, Kathy then set out to start the pursuit of what would become her passion and career, nursing.

She attended and received her training at Ellis Hospital School of Nursing. She would go on to retire as a Registered Nurse. Having worked at Fox Hospital for many years, part of the Oncology Department at Foxcare Center, and Chestnut Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center; the compassion she worked with made her someone very special to all she came in contact with. She showed the same compassion and love to her family each and every day.

Kathy was someone who enjoyed sharing stories of the large family gatherings that were such a joy to her. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and pets that she loved so much. She was truly a kind, loving soul.

She was predeceased by her mother and father, Kenneth and Irene Ploutz; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Charles and Claire Ward; nephew Joshua Warner; best and dear friend, Deborah Sluti and several beloved extended friends and family members who we are certain were all there to welcome Kathy with loving arms.

She is survived by her husband, Braden D. Ward of Otego, NY; sons, Matthew Ward of New York, NY and Aaron Ward (Jessica Endries) of Oneonta, NY; her very special and cherished grandchildren, Elaina and Charli Ward of Oneonta, NY and Wyatt Ward of Holland Patent, NY; her sister and rock, Brenda Warner of Laurens, NY; nephews, Jason Warner of Grand Gorge, NY and Dillion Warner of Laurens, NY; close and dear friend, Sue Northcraft of Oneonta, NY and many other extended family and friends

Friends and family may call from 5 PM to 7 PM on Thursday, October 6, at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta, NY. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM with the Rev. Ken Zulkosky, officiating.

A private burial will be at Stamford Cemetery on Friday, October 7. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 NY 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326; www.sqspca.org

To share a story, condolence or picture, visit, www.lhpfuneralhome.com