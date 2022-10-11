In Memoriam Kenneth C. Leslie, 86 August 29, 1936 – October 5, 2022

In Memoriam

Kenneth C. Leslie

ONEONTA – Kenneth C. Leslie, 86, of Oneonta passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Bassett Hospital, Cooperstown.

He was born August 29, 1936 in Franklin the son of the late James and Caroline (Gesell) Leslie. Growing up Ken worked on the family dairy farm. He graduated from Franklin Central School the Class of 1954. Following graduation, Ken joined the United States Navy and served on the USS Albany in the 6th Fleet. He was honorably discharged when his father passed away so he could help take care of the family farm.

Ken worked several jobs including Oneonta Ford Sales, Neil Nelson Construction and finally the D&H Railroad retiring from C.P. Railroad in 1996. In his retirement, Ken drove bus for OPT, and was a currier for Wilber Bank and later Community Bank. He was also a volunteer fireman for the Oneonta Fire Department.

He married Patricia Diane Jacobs on March 23, 1991.

He loved to sit and have coffee with his FoxCare friends and on Thursday’s his Golden Guernsey lunch friends.

Ken had a passion for corvettes and all classic cars. He enjoyed driving. He could take you on a tour of Otsego County pointing out historical sites and stories. He also loved sitting in his driveway listening to old time classic country music and going to car shows.

He was a member of the Oneonta American Legion; the B.P.O.E.; the 6th Ward Athletic Club; the Reminiscers Car Club; and the Susquehanna Valley Senior Citizens.

Ken is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Leslie; three children, James Thomas Leslie, Michelle Marie Leslie and Joleen Elizabeth (Dave) Ruiz; step children, Michael John Jacobs and Kelly Marie Jacobs-Smith (Scott Smith); grandchildren, Jameson Ruiz, Bradley Jacobs, Brett Jacobs and Cassandra Smith; two sisters-in-law, Linda Kulp and Joseph Ramsey and Cheryl Cerosaletti and David Escher; niece, Jolene Innis (David Billings); grand nephews, Wesley, Henry, Sidney and Elijah Billings; as well as numerous friends.

A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM in St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta with the Rev. Kenneth Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in the Oneonta Plains Cemetery.

For those who wish memorial donations may be made to the Oneonta American Legion, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Arrangements are by the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, Oneonta.