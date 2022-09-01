In Memoriam: Kenneth Gary Weir, 74 Union Member, enjoyed hunting, fishing polish food

In Memoriam

Kenneth Gary Weir,

HORNELL-Kenneth Gary Weir, 74, of County Route 56, Town of Fremont, passed away early Sunday afternoon (Aug. 28, 2022) at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester.

He was a member of Local Union No. 832 of Operating Engineers for 55 years.

Gary enjoyed family, friends, hunting, fishing, Polish food and country music.

He is lovingly survived by his wife, Gail Louann (Risley) Weir; four children, Teresa Rene’ Weir, Katherine Megan (Weir) Schoone, Patricia Amanda Weir (Adam Constantine) and Keith Travis Weir (Kari Naylor); five grandchildren, Elizabeth Weir, Shelby Weir, Stephanie Schoone, Jordi Schoone and Monica (Naylor) Slaght (Brandon Slaght); three great grandchildren, Bryce, Hudson and Riley Slaght; and one sister, Patricia Haefner.

Gary was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth L. and Rosalie (Zukowski) Weir; and his son-in-law, Marc Schoone.

To honor his wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

The Bishop-Johnson & DeSanto Funeral Home, 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to assist Gary’s family with the arrangements.

Online condolences or remembrances of Gary are welcome on the Facebook page of Bishop-Johnson & DeSanto Funeral Home or at www.bishopdesanto.com.