In Memoriam Laura Lee Rous, 38 Enjoyed Four-Wheeling, worked at All Star Village

In Memoriam

Laura Lee Rous

Laura Lee Rous, 38, a life long resident of Otego, Laurens and Oneonta passed away recently.

Laura was born on August 18, 1983, her fathers 25th birthday, in Oneonta, NY to Andrew and Valerie Rous. She was predeceased by grandparents Agnes and Leo Rous, John Hilsinger Sr, Winifred (Charlie) Varin, her father Andrew Rous, step father Brian Allmendinger, a fiancé Joshua Ellsworth, an uncle Tracy Rous, and a cousin Lucas Rothenberger.

Laura attended Unatego School, and was employed in a variety of jobs, including fast food, home health care, and All Star Village where her son currently works. She also enjoyed four wheeling.

She is survived by four beautiful children Hannah, Trever, Katrina, and Marsha, her mother Valerie Rous, a brother Marshall ( Sherri) Rous, nephews Skyler and Jaxson, aunts Deanna (Dick) Sperano, Carol (Dave Fisher) Rous, Marlene Jones, Deb (Bruce) Eichler, Jedene (Steve) Fein, and uncle John (Liz) Hilsinger Jr, and many cousins.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.