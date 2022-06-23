In Memoriam Lawrence D. “Lannie” Richards, 67 September 11, 1954 – June 10, 2022

In Memoriam

COOPERSTOWN – Lawrence Dale “Lannie” Richards, a longtime resident of the Cooperstown area, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 10, 2022, at his home on Van Yahres Road. He was 67.

Born September 11, 1954, in Westfield, Massachusetts, Lannie was one of five sons of Harold P. and Kathryn M. (Walrath) Richards. Raised in Cooperstown, he graduated with the Class of 1973 from Cooperstown Central School.

On June 26, 1976, Lannie married Shari L. Nelson in Middlefield. Shari passed away unexpectedly June 16, 2011.

After working at Bassett Hospital, he owned and operated Groundskeepers, providing property maintenance to many individuals and businesses in the Cooperstown area.

Throughout his life, Lannie was an avid hunter and enjoyed attending classic car shows and camping at the West Canada Creek with Priscilla. As a life-long resident, Lannie knew many people and had a great many more connections. He went out of his way for friends and clients, had a giving personality, and will be missed.

Lannie is survived by his companion, Priscilla J. Preston (née Weller) of Cooperstown; a son, Lawrence P. “Larry” Richards of Cooperstown; a daughter, Jennifer Richards of Middlefield; two brothers, Harry R. Richards of Cooperstown and Harry M. Richards and wife, Jeanie of Okeechobee, Florida and a sister-in-law, Dee Richards of New York State, and their families.

In addition to his wife of 35 years, Shari, Lannie was predeceased by his father, Harold P. Richards who died October 13, 1994, his mother, Kathryn M. Richards who died April 14, 2001, and two brothers, Carl L. Richards who died March 30, 2001, and Harold P. Richards.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are with the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown