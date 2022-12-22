In Memoriam Leonard Bridger, 86 1936 – 2022

In Memoriam

Leonard (Hank) Bridger passed on December 18th in peace at 86 yrs old. He was son of Leonard & Martha (Wykoff) Bridger, born 1936 and graduated a native of Oneonta. He is survived by wife Jeanne (Mohar) Bridger, daughter Kelly Bridger, son Jim & wife Chrissy Bridger, grandsons Jack & Sawyer Bridger along with nieces and nephews.

It’s an impossible task to sum up a lifetime of a man like Hank. He was considered a Saint by all who knew him, his devotion and caregiving for his wife never faltered, neither did his humor. He was an avid outdoorsman spending time with his children walking the woods, hunting, fishing, gardening, riding snowmobiles and target shooting. He was a loving father and a son’s best friend; these were the joys of his days.

Hank is most remembered as the man who could fix ANYTHING! Working as a local mechanic at West End Implement for 40 years, his ability to fabricate whatever the job called for and knowledge is irreplaceable. After work he made daily house calls to local farmers or anyone stuck on the side of the road, Hank was there to save the day. He helped strangers and friends alike in times of need. Hank was our rock; he could solve any problem. He was humble and asked for nothing in return. Hank you will be forever in our hearts.

There will be no services. We welcome your condolences and or shared memories to the family at mailing address; Bridger Family 7118 State Hwy 7, Maryland NY 12116.

