In Memoriam Linda Ann Winchester, 64 September 12, 1957 – December 12, 2021

In Memoriam

Linda Ann Winchester, 64, of Ogallala, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 surrounded by her family at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colorado. She was born September 12, 1957 in Long Island, New York to the late Harry and Mary (Monteleone) Hults.

Linda and her family later moved upstate to Westford, New York. Linda graduated from Schenevus Central School in 1975. On July 5, 1998, Linda married Thomas Winchester in Worcester, New York. Linda worked for SUNY Oneonta for over 32 years and retired in 2012. She had a genuine passion for helping others and after retirement, she opened her heart and her home for the next ten years, to many children in need in the foster care system. She had a very giving, generous heart and loved unconditionally.

Linda loved gardening, it was a form of art for her. She had the most beautiful flower beds. She enjoyed traveling with her family, visiting new places and exploring new beaches. Linda enjoyed being in the kitchen, cooking and baking. She was an amazing cook who loved to bring people together to share a meal.

Most of all, Linda loved her family! The love she had and showed for everyone was immeasurable. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for her loved ones. This love was extended to her dogs, who were very much a part of the family.

Linda’s infectious laugh and beautiful smile will be forever missed.

Linda is survived by her husband, Thomas Winchester of Ogallala; daughters, Michele (Kyel) Ritton of Milford, NY and Tracy (Jeremy) Staruck of Johnstown, Colorado; sons, DyJoir Thomas of Ogallala,NE, Nicholas Winchester of Worcester,NY Benjamin Starr of Alfred, NY and Jack Winchester of Hudson Falls, NY; step-son, Thomas Winchester of Andes NY; sisters, BettyLouh Monteleone of Rapid City, SD, Debra (Kenneth) DelVecchio of Worcester, NY and Virginia (Gary) Emmett of West Laurens, NY; brothers, Harry Hults and Glenn Hults both of Indianapolis, Indiana and Gene Hults of South Carolina; grandchildren, Jay Robinson of Worcester, Aubriana Robinson of Worcester, Landon Keator of Utah and Sophia Staruck of Johnstown and many very special nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles who loved her dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David “Buddy” Keator, brother, Guy Hults and nephews, Ken DelVecchio and Nick Hults.

Services will be planned at a later date in NY.