In Memoriam Linda J. Hall, 85 Dec. 31, 1936 – Jan. 31, 2022

In Memoriam

JEFFERSON – Linda J. Hall, a native of Cooperstown who resided for many years in Jefferson, passed away in the late hours of Monday, January 31, 2022.

Born December 31, 1936, in Cooperstown, she was a daughter of Loren C. Lee, Sr. and Florence M. (Bresee) Lee.

Linda was passionate about a great many things, of course first and foremost her family.

She also really loved cars and always drove them way too fast. She had an uncanny knack while driving at full speed of spotting deer and squirrels at the side of the road before harm could come to them or her.

She loved all kinds of music, especially Rock and Roll, and always played it way too loud.

She loved traveling, a passion she passed on to her daughters. To meet this love, she found a way, somehow, against all odds, to save enough money so there could be a summer vacation to Storytown in Lake George or New England or Montreal. She was always ready to go somewhere, anywhere, anytime. She even managed to get her husband to Europe for a summer adventure. New York City to visit her daughters or leading her co-workers around town was a favorite. Carnegie Deli a must see attraction. Only she could finish those massive sandwiches.

She loved eating out with family and friends and did so at every opportunity. Her fear of heights did provide a challenge when she wound up for dinner at Windows on the World but food took precedence. And as everyone knows, she could out eat pretty much anyone and still maintain her figure.

She had long friendships from working at Audio Sears in Stamford. But many will remember her from her time at Brooks Bar-B-Q. She enjoyed her friends, co-workers and customers over her many years there; especially the “group” that in her later years would come and help her set up and trim her Christmas tree. She was passionate about Christmas and filled her house with decorations and annually produced presents for pretty much everyone.

And as most people who knew her know, she loved cats. And she always had way too many of them. But each one gave her joy and each a love of her life. She had a truly generous heart an always expressed compassion for the underdog, animals and nature.

She was so very lucky to have caring friends and truly, truly wonderful neighbors who were always there for her. The family is grateful to you all. A blessing.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Debra J. Hall of Greenfield Center, son-in-law Gary Zarr of New York City, grandchildren Emily Zarr Neuwirth and husband Evan of New York City and Danny Zarr of San Francisco, California, niece Peggy Hymers and husband Wayne of Oneonta as well as other nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Earl Hall (1995); daughter Gail Hall Zarr (2004); her daughter Debra’s partner, Catherine McAlevey (2013); brother, Loren C. Lee, Jr. (1986); and sister, Ruth M. Carson (2009).

She will be laid to rest in her family plot in Hartwick Cemetery in the Spring. Following the burial and service graveside, family and friends are invited to a celebration of Linda and her life. Details will be provided at a later date (Bar-B-Q may be involved).

The family asks that if you would like to do something in Linda’s memory, consider adopting a cat, or donate to a shelter of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Coopertown.