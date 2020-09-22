IN MEMORIAM: Linda L. Hamilton, 75; Worked For Bassett

IN MEMORIAM

LAURENS – Linda L. Hamilton, 75, went to be with the Lord Sept. 20, 2020. She was at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown.

She was born August 29, 1945 in Mount Vernon, the daughter of Clarence H. and Lucille H. (Jarrett) Hamilton.

Linda graduated from Cortland State College with a teaching degree, received her nursing degree from Broome Community College and completed graduate studies at Bob Jones University.

While living in California she was a coordinator in education at American Heritage Christian Junior High School. Linda retired from Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, as a Home Hemo-Dialysis Coordinator. She also served the Lord Jesus faithfully by heading up the mission’s community at Susquehanna Valley Baptist Church.

Linda loved to travel and camp. She was a quiet unassuming private person who made many lasting friendships.

She is survived by her special Christian friend, Joyce St. Clair; her siblings, William and Susan Hamilton, Jane Hamilton, Pamela and Armond Nardone, Betty Manganiello, Beverly Bona and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, 15 Monitor St., Schenevus, NY, with the Pastor Fred Johnson, officiating. Per current restrictions please wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.

The interment will be private at the Mt. Vision Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to, www.lhpfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are with Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta.