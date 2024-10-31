Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Linda M. O’Connor
1950-2024

LINDA M. O’CONNOR
(Photo provided)

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—Linda M. O’Connor, age 74, passed away very unexpectedly on Friday, October 18, 2024 in Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown after being taken to the emergency department by her good friend.

Linda was born on March 24, 1950 in Cooperstown, a daughter of the late Martin Syczyk and Anne Hrynda Hornacek. She was raised and educated in Richfield Springs, graduating from Richfield Springs Central School. After high school, she attended Adirondack Community College.
On June 24, 1971 she married John D. O’Connor in Saints Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church in Herkimer, a blessed union of 49 years until his passing on March 20, 2021.

Linda was also an asset to our community. She helped the churches in preparing meals, assisted in community services, and any time a volunteer was needed, she was there. She was known for cooking for the sick and the people down on their luck.

For many years she was a real estate broker with the Frank Curcio Real Estate Agency, Richfield Springs, and in later years she owned and operated the company. Many of us can recall the yellow real estate signs that we always found around Richfield. As with her profession, if you needed a home, she found you one. She tried to help everyone—no matter who you were or where you came from.

She was a friend to many and will be truly missed. The world lost a wonderful person too soon. Nothing in the world meant more to Linda than her family. She loved to be with her children and grandchildren. Holidays to her were everything. She always had the house decorated for any holiday and she cherished the chance to prepare her home for family visits. There was nothing she looked forward to more than her three sisters and her two kids coming to visit with their own children.

Surviving her are her son, Michael, and his wife, Rene, of Clifton Park with Linda’s grandchildren, Gavin and Avery; a daughter, Kristin Hoffman of Hillsborough, North Carolina and Linda’s grandchildren, Chloe and Charlie; three sisters: Christine Slocum and her husband, Gregg, of Liverpool with Linda’s nephews, John and Louis; Susan Daley and her husband, Bob, of Latham with Linda’s nephew, Bobby, and niece, Lexi; Kathryn Vanness of New Jersey and Linda’s niece, Marissa; along with several other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours for Mrs. O’Connor were held on Friday, October 25 in J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James Street, Richfield Springs. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday, October 26 in St. Joseph the Worker Church, Canadarago Street, Richfield Springs with the Reverend Rendell Torres, celebrant. Burial followed in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy in Linda’s memory may be made with donations to St. Joseph the Worker Church; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To plant memorial trees in memory of Linda M. O’Connor, visit sympathy.legacy.com.

