In Memoriam

Lois T. Porteus
1935-2025

ONEONTA—Lois T. Porteus, 89, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2025 at A.O. Fox Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born September 6, 1935 in Oneonta, the daughter of Howard and Mary (Smith) Thompson.

She was a graduate of Oneonta High School and SUNY Delhi, receiving an associate’s degree in secretarial science.

Lois married Thomas Porteus on November 1, 1958.

Lois was a switchboard operator for A.O. Fox Hospital. She then worked for several local businesses as a bookkeeper. She retired from the Town of Oneonta, where she served as the deputy town clerk for many years.

She was dearly known as Mrs. Claus for her large collection of Santa Claus memorabilia. Lois enjoyed volunteering for her son’s youth sports. She also enjoyed the many bus tours she took with friends and family.

She is survived by her sons, Jeff and Victoria Porteus of Davenport and Kevin Porteus and Mary Beth Jensen of Buffalo; grandchildren Sunny and Jonathan McDermott, Brittany and Jacob Baxendale, Connor Porteus, and Kyle Porteus; and great-grandchildren Aurora, Morgan, Johnny, and Aubrie.

The family would like to acknowledge the ongoing companionship and loving care of Lois’ niece, Pat (Clapp) Krupper, for whom Lois held a special place in her heart.  

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Thomas; and her sister, Ellen Clapp.

A graveside service and a Celebration of Life will be held in the fall. Details to be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted with Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz Street, Oneonta; www.lhpfuneralhome.com

