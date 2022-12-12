In Memoriam Loretta Holloway Cursh, 108 1914-2022

In Memoriam

Loretta Holloway Cursh

NEW BERLIN – Loretta Holloway Cursh, 108, passed away peacefully in New Berlin surrounded by her loving family.

Loretta was born on April 30, 1914 in Burlington Flats, NY the daughter of the late Roscoe and Catherina Ros Holloway. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Frank Cursh, a son Frederick Page, a son in law Guy Carey, two brothers Willis and Chester and sisters Julia, Gertrude, and Anna.

She is survived by her daughter Nancy Carey, daughter in law Patricia Page, grandchildren Michael Carey, Lisa (Ron) Slaga, Karen (Steve) Emmons, Gary (Lisa) Page, Lee Page, 12 great grand, 8 great great grand, and 2 great-great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and best friend Elaine Kellogg.

Loretta was a lifetime resident of the Burlington Flats area graduating from Edmeston High School in 1932. She went on to begin her career with the US Postal Service that spanned 29 years, many as the Post Master in Burlington Flats until her retirement in 1972. On April 2, 1948, she married Frank Cursh who passed in 1993. During World War II, she worked for the Doughnut Corporation of America in New Berlin, and also spent time with Scintilla Magnetto.

Loretta had a strong Christian faith and was a member of the Burlington Flats United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for over 80 years. As a dedicated member, she also helped put on many church suppers, was the Church Treasurer, and organist. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women, Friendly Neighbors Group, Edmeston Senior Citizens, and the Retired Federal Employees Association.

She enjoyed traveling to her winter home in Ormond Beach, FL for many years, as well as, gardening, working with Meals on Wheels, baking for her neighbors, game shows, and playing the piano for her friends at Chase Nursing home.

Calling hours were held on Sunday December 11th at Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South Street Edmeston, NY. Spring interment will be in Burlington Flats Cemetery. To send condolences, visit www.Delkerterryfh.com or Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.