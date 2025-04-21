In Memoriam

Martin H. ‘Marty’ Phillips II

1970-2025

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Martin H. “Marty” Phillips II, a beloved husband, father, uncle, brother, and co-worker, passed away in the early-morning hours of Friday, April 18, 2025 at his home on Christian Hill. He was 55.

Born April 11, 1970 in Glens Falls, Marty was the son of Martin H. and Glenda I. (Center) Phillips.

As a student in the Hudson Falls school system, Marty enjoyed participating in many sports, including football and wrestling. He was proud that he raised the most money for cancer by swimming laps in 1987. He enjoyed skiing at West Mountain and playing basketball with his friends. He reminisced about his excitement as a kid waiting outside of the Glens Falls Civic Center to meet a professional wrestler. He was proud of “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, a Glens Falls native! After graduating from Hudson Falls in 1989, he soon met Sherry Lynn Bartow. Relocating to Cooperstown, he and Sherry married on July 24, 1993.

Settling into the Cooperstown area that he would call home, Marty worked in the laboratory at Bassett Hospital. He then began a 26-year tenure at the United States Post Office as a rural letter carrier, a job in which he excelled. Away from his postal route, Marty enjoyed playing golf, video games, cooking, landscape work, hunting, gathering friends for bonfires, and telling jokes. His sense of humor, delightfully old-fashioned and often involving puns and wordplay, became legendary among his family and friends.

Marty is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Sherry, of Christian Hill, and their two children, Brandon Phillips (and girlfriend Crystal) of Ilion and Marisa Phillips of Christian Hill; two siblings, David Phillips of Glens Falls and Laurie Ringer of Queensbury; his mother- and father-in-law, Barbara and Jan Bartow of Middlefield; two sisters-in-law, Sue Markusen (and husband Bruce) of Hartwick Seminary and Jenna Wratten of Milford; a brother-in-law, Mark Althiser (and wife Fran) of Fly Creek; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, a nephew, and a grand-nephew.

Marty was predeceased by his mother, Glenda I. (Center) Floyd; his father, Martin “Marty” Floyd; and a brother-in-law, Dean Allen Wratten.

Marty’s family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, 82 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown.

A Funeral Service will be offered at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 25, 2025 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jessica Lambert, pastor of The First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, officiating.

The Service of Committal and Burial will follow at Hartwick Seminary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made through memorial donations to the Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326, or to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.