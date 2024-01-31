In Memoriam
Margaret Seaver Montarras
1953-2024
FRANCE—Meg (Margaret) Seaver Montarras, daughter of the late Robert Badger and Mary Sheil Seaver of Cooperstown, died peacefully in France on Sunday, January 28, 2024 after spending two years keeping pancreatic cancer at bay with her indomitable “joie de vivre.”
Meg and her twin sister, Sash, were born in Philadelphia in 1953 but moved to Cooperstown with their family in 1960. Meg graduated from Cooperstown Central School in 1971. After stints at Sarah Lawrence and Mount Holyoke colleges, she moved to France and finished her degree at University of Paris VIII.
She worked first as a library assistant at the American School of Paris. Then, in 1985, she earned a master’s degree in library science from U.C. Berkeley and became the head librarian of the ASP Lower School. She only recently retired, after an illustrious library career of more than 40 years.
As important as her career was, Meg’s family was ALL. In 1990, Meg and Didier Montarras, a biologist at the Pasteur Institute, were married in Sevres, France and had two sons, Paul Emmett and Alan Francois. Meg and “her boys” lived a quintessential Paris life centered on family, friends, meals, music, and ideas (and rugby!).
In France, she leaves Didier, Paul, and Alan; her niece, Carine, and nephews Hugo and Thomas; as well as extended family, friends, and colleagues. In the U.S., she leaves her four siblings, Brig (Louise Schemm), Sash (Jack Spielberg), Maud, and Din; her nieces, Lydia, Gillian, and Tilly; her nephews, Robert, John, Natty, and Samuel; her step-mother, Veronica Gil Seaver; and many cousins, friends, and extended family—she was a force of connection to so many all around the world.
Dear Montarras and Seaver families,
My heart goes out to you all for the loss of Meg. I have fond youthful memories of swimming together at six mile point. Please accept my condolences.
Sincerely,
Kevin grady
Thank you Kevin, lucky we had those summers at Six-Mile— good memories.
I apologize if this is too tangential or otherwise inappropriate. I came upon this obituary while tracing Robert Badger Seaver. Mr. Seaver was my 5th grade teacher at Episcopal Academy in the ’56-’57 school year and I am certain that he was the most influential figure in my pre-adolescent life. He taught me to appreciate poetry, sense of humor, and individualism among many other lessons. Maud was born during that school year and, since I had never heard her name before, I felt comfortable enough to ask if it was an odd name. This led to my introduction to the Tennyson poem. I remember Mr. Seaver so well (I am 77) and it is with the most enduring fondness. I’m sure he affected many children that way. I have a granddaughter whose name is Maud.
Oh, Richard, Not at all tangential or inappropriate!! What a wonderful memory you have shared! I can’t wait to share your comments with my siblings, especially my sister Maud! (My daughter’s middle name is Maud too!) What a tribute to him and all teachers who make a difference. We sure were lucky children to have him as a dad —- he too gave us all a love of words and ideas. Thank you so much for reaching out—- Dad and my sister Meg would have been so pleased and tickled!
Sash Seaver