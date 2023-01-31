In Memoriam Maria R. Parrillo, 94 February 8, 1928 – January 26, 2023

In Memoriam

COOPERSTOWN—Maria R. Parrillo, a long-time resident of Cooperstown, passed away peacefully with family by her side Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023 at A.O. Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta. She was 94.

A native of Italy, Maria was born February 8, 1928 in Naples, a daughter of Ralph and Bianca (Peluso) DeSimone. She was raised and educated in Naples, with her schooling focusing on mathematics. During World War II she met Lewis Parillo, a native of Cooperstown who was serving in the United States Navy. Maria and Lewis were married April 8, 1946 in Naples, and upon his honorable discharge from the Navy they came to Cooperstown and settled into their home on Beech Street.

For many years Maria worked for Lady Juliet and Dr. Christopher Tadgell at their summer cottage on Lake Street in Cooperstown. She was also active with the Otsego County Board of Elections and was a communicant of St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown. For several years she enjoyed spending winters with her husband in Zolfo Springs, Florida.

Maria is survived by her three daughters, Susie Jennings and husband, Gary, of Hartwick, Joan Hotaling of Toddsville and Sara M. Terrano and husband, Curt, of Cooperstown; two grandchildren, Jason Parrillo and Jessica Jennings Bryan (Mark); and three great-grandchildren, Jessica Parrillo, Christopher Bryan, and Mia Bryan.

She was predeceased by her husband, Lewis, who died August 17, 1995; a son, Mario Parrillo, who died October 26, 1972; and a son-in-law, Kenneth W. Hotaling Jr., who died August 17, 2008.

Maria will be laid to rest later this spring in Hartwick Seminary Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.