In Memoriam

Marian Lucelia Sprague Pylinski

1933-2024

MARIAN LUCELIA SPRAGUE PYLINSKI

(Photo Provided)

EDMESTON—Marian Lucelia Sprague Pylinski, 90, passed away on April 25, 2024 at Brookview Assisted Living at The Woodland Neighborhood Community in Farmville, Virginia. She was born August 5, 1933 in Woods Corners, New York, the daughter of Mildred Lucelia Chase Sprague and Laurence Reginald Sprague.

She attended her early years of elementary school in Woods Corners, New York until her parents moved the family to New Berlin. She graduated from New Berlin Central School in 1951 and that same summer married Albert (Bud) Pylinski on August 11, 1951. During her working career, she was employed by several local businesses in the communities where she and her husband resided. She spent a number of years employed as a teacher’s assistant at the Edmeston Central School and in 1998 she retired from NYCM Insurance, Edmeston, New York after 19 years of service.

Throughout her life, wherever Marian lived and worked, she made many friends. She had a kind attitude and was always willing to help others out during their time of need. She loved to knit, crochet, embroider, and was a very talented craftsperson. Not only did she sew quilts, but she would crochet and knit them for family members and friends.

After her retirement, she and her husband relocated to Cumberland, Virginia, where they built their retirement home which she sold in 2021. She then moved to The Woodland Retirement Neighborhood, where she resided until her death.

She was predeceased by her husband, Albert (Bud) Pylinski, in 2003, her mother, Mildred Lucelia Chase Sprague, in 2002, and her father, Laurence Reginald Sprague, in 1985. She was also predeceased by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and other family members.

She is survived by five children: DonnaMarie (David) Foster, Albert Pylinski Jr. (partner Frank Ferrante Jr.), Thaddeus (Darlene) Pylinski, BetsyAnn Maier, Laurence (Terri) Pylinski, and daughter-in-law Danica Camille Adams Pylinski; eight grandchildren: Brenton Thomas Pylinski, Sarah Adams Pylinski (Michael Schepisi), Kelly John Pylinski, Renee Francesca McCurry, Rachel Marian (Soheil) Khavandi, Jake Douglas (Jill) Maier, and Brandon Michael (Jennifer) Pylinski: and seven great-grandchildren: Alyssa Grace Pylinski, Lucas John Pylinski, Madelyn Grace Maier, Jameson Jake Maier, Margaret Virginia McCurry, Jack Thaddeus McCurry, and Nova Khavandi. She is also survived by four sisters: Joyce Sprague Spencer, Winifred Sprague Ball Barnett, Janet Sprague Davis, and Deborah Sprague Hine; and by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

There will be no calling hours; however, a memorial service will be held on June 29, 2024, 11 a.m. at Payne Memorial Church, 50 Stoney Point Road, Cumberland, Virginia with a luncheon to follow. She will be interred in Union Cemetery in Edmeston, New York at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Edmeston Community Foundation, PO Box 6, Edmeston NY 13335 or the American Heart Association, PO Box 3, Edmeston NY 13335.